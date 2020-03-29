You are here

  • Home
  • London doctor who worked in Saudi Arabia becomes first working surgeon to die from COVID-19

London doctor who worked in Saudi Arabia becomes first working surgeon to die from COVID-19

Adil El-Tayar worked at the capital’s St. Mary’s and St. George’s hospitals during his career and passed away on March 25 at a hospital in the west of the city. from coronavirus. (Supplied/NHS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6xbnw

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

London doctor who worked in Saudi Arabia becomes first working surgeon to die from COVID-19

  • Worked in Kingdom in 2007 for three years at the King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An organ transplant consultant in London, who also worked in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, has become the first National Health Service surgeon to die in the UK as a result of the coronavirus.

Adil El-Tayar worked at the capital’s St. Mary’s and St. George’s hospitals during his career and passed away on March 25 at a hospital in the west of the city.

He had been self-isolating after showing symptoms for the COVID-19 virus and was admitted to hospital five days before his death.

His cousin, also a doctor, said the 63-year-old had tested positive for the virus and spent his final days in intensive care.

“His son was really scared that he wasn’t going to make it. This disease is horrible and is going to cause more heartbreak for many more families for weeks to come,” Hisham El-Khidir told the BBC.

“Adil was someone who was central to our family, who was well-respected by so many people,” he added.

He worked as a transplant surgeon at the St. George’s Hospital before he started working in Saudi Arabia in 2007 for three years at the King Fahd General Hospital in Jeddah.

He also worked in his native Sudan, establishing a transplant program while working at Ibn Sina Hospital in the capital Khartoum.

He then returned to St. George’s Hospital as a locum surgeon.

The British Ambassador to Sudan Irfan Siddiq paid tribute to the doctor along with El-Tayer’s cousin, the BBC journalist Zeinab Badawi.

Topics: UK coronavirus China Coronavirus Sudan Saudi Arabia

Related

Middle-East
Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violators in Riyadh

Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

Updated 29 March 2020
Reuters

Moscow says coronavirus outbreak enters new phase as residents go out to brave risk

  • At least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday
  • The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours
Updated 29 March 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday that the coronavirus outbreak had entered a new phase as the total number of cases in the Russian capital exceeded 1,000 with many Muscovites going out despite a plea to stay home.

Authorities in Moscow, Russia’s worst-affected area, shut shops and entertainment venues from Saturday and urged Muscovites to stay at home during the non-working week announced by President Vladimir Putin.

But at least 52,000 people took walks in the city parks on Saturday, and many elderly people made long trips on the city’s vast public transportation network, Sobyanin said on his website.

“The situation with the spread of coronavirus has entered a new phase. More than 1,000 cases of the disease have already been recorded in Moscow. Nobody is insured,” Sobyanin wrote.

“An example of miserable Italian and Spanish cities, even New York, where tens and hundreds of people die every day, is in front of everyone’s eyes.”

The official tally of confirmed cases in Russia rose by 270 in 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,534. Nine people have died of the coronavirus, seven of which in Moscow.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
Pope backs UN chief’s call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus
World
Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

Latest updates

London doctor who worked in Saudi Arabia becomes first working surgeon to die from COVID-19
Saudi authorities arrest coronavirus curfew violators in Riyadh
Oman reports 15 new coronavirus cases, 23 recoveries
Jordanians abroad told they are not forgotten in coronavirus crisis
Calligraphy artist Wissam Shawkat seeks to break the mold after mastering classic styles

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.