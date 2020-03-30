You are here

Spain reports 812 virus deaths in 24 hours

A Spanish health worker transfers a patient on a stretcher at the Severo Ochoa hospital in Leganes, Madrid. Spain currently has the world’s second highest death toll after Italy. (AFP)
Updated 30 March 2020
AFP

Spain reports 812 virus deaths in 24 hours

Updated 30 March 2020
AFP

MADRID: Spain confirmed another 812 deaths in 24 hours from the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,340, according to health ministry figures.

It is the first decline in the number of deaths in a 24-hour period since Thursday in Spain, which has the world’s second most deadly outbreak after Italy. Spain recorded 838 virus deaths on Sunday.

The number of confirmed cases in Spain has now reached 85,195 — after the one-day increase of 8.0 percent.

However, officials have pointed to a slower growth rate for both deaths and confirmed cases and expressed hope that the peak of the outbreak was approaching.

The percentage increase in the number of deaths on Monday over the previous day was of 12.4 percent, less than half the increase of 27 percent recorded on Wednesday.

Spain imposed a near-total nationwide lockdown on March 14 to try to curb the spread of the virus, banning people from leaving their homes except to go to work, buy food and medicine or care for a sick relative.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Saturday announced even stricter lockdown measures which will force all non-essential workers in the nation of around 47 million residents to stay home for the next two weeks.

Topics: China Coronavirus Spain

UK's Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

  • British Prince tested positive for coronavirus after experiencing mild symptoms
Updated 30 March 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, who had tested positive for coronavirus, is out of self-isolation after seven days and is in good health, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week, his Clarence House office revealed that Charles, 71, had been tested after displaying mild symptoms of the virus and had been in self-isolation at his Birkhall home in Scotland where he had continued to work.
After consultation with his doctor, he is now out of self-isolation, Clarence House said. He will resume meetings and take exercise in accordance with government and medical guidelines.
However, his wife Camilla, who tested negative for coronavirus, will remain in self-isolation until the end of the week in case she too develops symptoms.
Buckingham Palace has previously said Queen Elizabeth, who left London for Windsor Castle on March 19 along with her 98-year-old husband, Philip, is in good health.

Topics: UK Britain's Prince Charles China Coronavirus

UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

