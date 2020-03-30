You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party

Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party

Turkish authorities have taken a series of measures to try to slow the spread of the virus, from suspending international flights to shutting schools. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nrpd5

Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party

  • The party was shared live on social media but received criticism for ignoring social distancing pleas
  • Elif K., who broadcast the party live on social media, said around 80 people attended the party
Updated 27 sec ago
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish police have detained 11 people, including the organizers and a DJ, after a weekend coronavirus house party in Istanbul where some guests dressed up as doctors, local officials said.
The party, thrown at a villa in the Buyukcekmece district Saturday night, was shared live on social media but received criticism for ignoring social distancing pleas.
“These idiots have organized a home party somewhere in Istanbul” one Twitter user posted.
“How come we will stop the spread of the virus despite those idiots!!!”
Bars and nightclubs have been closed in Turkey by a circular issued by the interior ministry as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus.
Police watched the social media broadcast then detained 11 people including the organizer, M.S. and M.E.C. and a DJ.
They were charged with “disobeying the regulations on infectious diseases,” the Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement late Sunday.
The authorities were working to identify other participants, it added.
In the video footage posted, some of those partying could be seen dressed up as emergency doctors with gloves and masks.
“I drank a lot of alcohol. Everyone was dancing with the music. I regret holding such a party at a time of coronavirus,” M.S. told the police in his testimony, the private news agency DHA reported.
Elif K., who broadcast the party live on social media, said around 80 people attended the party. “They were drinking and dancing. I later called a taxi and left.”
The DHA said police released seven people after questioning them, but the other four were sent to court.
Turkey has so far officially recorded 9,217 cases of the new coronavirus while 131 people have died.
Authorities have taken a series of measures to try to slow the spread of the virus, from suspending international flights to shutting schools.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on Turks to stay at home and adapt themselves to “voluntary quarantine” conditions.

Topics: China Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey imposes tighter restrictions in fight against coronavirus
Middle-East
Turkey could impose stay-at-home order if coronavirus outbreak worsens

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under precautionary coronavirus quarantine

Updated 25 sec ago

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under precautionary coronavirus quarantine

Updated 25 sec ago
JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his close aides have been placed under precautionary quarantine after a staffer within his office tested positive for COVID-19, the premier’s office said Monday.
In a statement, Netanyahu’s office said the quarantine decision was precautionary as the veteran prime minister had not been in recent proximity with the ill staffer.
“The preliminary assessment is that there is no need for the prime minister to be quarantined, as he did not come into close contact with the individual and did not personally meet with that person,” the statement said.
“Over the past two weeks the two were never in the same room at the same time,” it added.
The statement further noted that the “epidemiological investigation” was ongoing and that Netanyahu and “his close staff would be in confinement until (tests) were completed.”
A statement from the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, identified the staffer as Rivka Paluch, Netanyahu’s parliamentary aide, noting three dates she had been in the building.
Members of the Knesset and employees have already been instructed to follow the health ministry’s orders and self-quarantine if they were in her vicinity, the statement said.
The Knesset said it was offering footage from its surveillance cameras to the health ministry for them to see where and when Paluch had been in the building, for the health professionals to determine which measures need be taken.
Israel, which has more than 4,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, has imposed severe restrictions to contain the spread of the virus, including a total ban on non-essential movements.
Netanyahu’s office stressed that he has had limited inter-personal contact in recent weeks, conducting “most of his meetings via video conferencing from his residence.”
The news comes as Netanyahu, 70, is widely expected to agree on an emergency unity government with his election rival Benny Gantz to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
The two fought three bitter but inconclusive elections over the past year, with neither securing enough support to form a viable coalition government.
Gantz, a centrist, was elected speaker of Israel’s parliament last week and has committed to backing an emergency unity government with Netanyahu, citing the need to combat COVID-19.

Latest updates

Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu under precautionary coronavirus quarantine
Turkey detains 11 over coronavirus house party
Today's Focus: Oil
Shoppers look to online orders amid coronavirus curfew
Meet the Saudi man who Trump’s COVID-19 Twitter blunder accidently made famous

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.