Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021

DUBAI: The Steering Committee of the Expo 2020 Dubai are exploring the possibility of postponing the event until October 2021.

The expo was due to open in October this year, but with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, organizers have continued to review the situation.

The statement came after a second virtual meeting of the Steering Committee, with representatives of the countries taking part in the event.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which oversees the expo events, will now work with its Member States and Expo 2020 Dubai organisers to establish a change in dates before a final decision is made, organizers said in a statement.

“While they remain firmly committed to Expo 2020, many countries have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and they have therefore expressed a need to postpone the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai by one year, to enable them to overcome this challenge,” Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said. “The UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai have listened. And in the spirit of solidarity and unity, we supported the proposal to explore a one year postponement at today’s Steering Committee meeting.”