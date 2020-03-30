You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021

Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021

The event is due to be held in October but organizers are now looking into a one-year postponement. (Expo 2020 Dubai)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4betc

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021

  • With the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, organizers have continued to review the situation
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Steering Committee of the Expo 2020 Dubai are exploring the possibility of postponing the event until October 2021.

The expo was due to open in October this year, but with the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, organizers have continued to review the situation.

The statement came after a second virtual meeting of the Steering Committee, with representatives of the countries taking part in the event.

The Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), which oversees the expo events, will now work with its Member States and Expo 2020 Dubai organisers to establish a change in dates before a final decision is made, organizers said in a statement.

“While they remain firmly committed to Expo 2020, many countries have been significantly impacted by COVID-19 and they have therefore expressed a need to postpone the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai by one year, to enable them to overcome this challenge,” Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said. “The UAE and Expo 2020 Dubai have listened. And in the spirit of solidarity and unity, we supported the proposal to explore a one year postponement at today’s Steering Committee meeting.”

Topics: China Coronavirus coronavirus UAE Dubai expo 2020

Related

Middle-East
Dubai Expo team member tests positive for COVID-19
Business & Economy
Dubai Expo 2020 to ‘adjust’ preparations due to virus

UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year

Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year

  • WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities
Updated 30 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Schools and universities in the UAE are to continue online "distance learning" until the end of the academic year in June amid coronavirus fears, the education ministry said Monday.

The state-run news agency WAM said studies would continue online for students in all public and private schools and universities until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year .
The distance e-education system was taken as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Topics: UAE School China Coronavirus

Related

Corporate News
Huawei donates 1,000 tablets to students for virtual learning

Latest updates

Coalition hits military targets in Yemen in response to Riyadh missile attack
UAE extends distance learning until end of academic year
Dubai Expo 2020 organizers ‘explore possibility’ of moving event to 2021
King Salman orders free coronavirus treatment in Saudi Arabia, including residency violators
UK’s Prince Charles, 71, out of self-isolation and in good health

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.