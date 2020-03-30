You are here

NHS colleagues hold vigil for UK consultant Amged El-Hawrani, who died from coronavirus

Amged El-Hawrani died aged 55, after contracting coronavirus. (University Hospitals of Derby and Burton)
NHS colleagues hold vigil for UK consultant Amged El-Hawrani, who died from coronavirus

  • El-Hawrani’s death follows that of another medical professional in the UK of Sudanese descent
  • His death could reverberate amongst NHS staff
LONDON: Tributes have poured in for Amged El-Hawrani, one of the first senior medics in the UK to die after contracting coronavirus.
Colleagues held a minute’s silence on Monday for the ear, nose and throat specialist at Queen’s Hospital Burton.
El-Hawrani, 55, who was born in Sudan, died at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Before he fell ill, he had also been volunteering in the accident and emergency units.
Tributes were paid from his family, friends, colleagues and former patients, as people mourned the loss.
His family described him as their “rock” who “always put everyone before himself.”
“Amged was a loving and much-loved husband, son, father, brother, and friend,” the El-Hawrani family said. “His greatest passions were his family and his profession, and he dedicated his life to both. He was the rock of our family, incredibly strong, compassionate, caring and giving.
“He always put everyone else before himself. We all turned to him when we needed support and he was always there for us. He had so many responsibilities and yet he never complained. Amged reached the very top of his profession and we know he made a difference to thousands of lives during his career.”
Dr. Andrew Goddard, president of the Royal College of Physicians, told the BBC that El-Hawrani’s death had hit colleagues “like a train.”
“We knew that Amged was unwell and was receiving support and care in Leicester, so we were all hoping for the best, but in some ways prepared for the worst.

El-Hawrani, according to those close to him, was loved among his colleagues, dedicated to serving his patients, and contributed to raising funds for hospitals. He practiced mountain climbing and climbed the Himalayas with a group of friends a few years ago.
British newspapers quoted the CEO of the medical institution where El-Hawrani worked as saying that they were deeply saddened by the loss of a great and loved colleague.
“It’s brought home to everybody the seriousness of this outbreak and that NHS and social care workers are literally putting their lives on the line.”
El-Hawrani’s death follows that of another medical professional in the UK of Sudanese descent.
Adil El-Tayar, an organ transplant consultant in London, who had also worked in Sudan and Saudi Arabia, was the first NHS surgeon to die in the UK.
He also worked at St. Mary’s and St. George’s hospitals in London during his career and passed away last week at a hospital in the west of the city. He was 63.
British-Sudanese surgeon, Ibrahim Kojan, said that he met El-Tayar while receiving the representatives of the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate in 2007, and he was called “the Sufi Sheikh” for his extreme modesty. Kojan said on his Facebook page that El-Tayar worked within the Association of Sudanese Surgeons in England to help Sudanese surgeons continue their training in the UK and Sudan.
Kojan said that El-Tayar was a fellow of the International College of Surgeons and that he received full support from the college for kidney transplantation and kidney research in Sudan. 
“Unfortunately, he could not achieve what he wanted due to the opposition he faced from the Sudanese Ministry of Health and the Medical College during the 2008 Salvation rule.” he added
Kojan said this was attributed to the greed of both institutions which were after getting the money, and that prevented the project from being implemented on behalf of either institution.
He said: “El-Tayar is one of the noblest and most sincerest of the people I met in our field, which at times resembles a football field in which young boys quarrel.
El-Hawrani’s death could reverberate among NHS staff, the British Medical Association (BMA) warned, as concern grows over the lack of protective equipment.
“Doctors fear that they may have to make hugely difficult choices about whether to continue to care for patients where adequate personal protection is insufficient or unavailable,” Dr. Rob Harwood, from the BMA, said.

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown

Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during virus shutdown

THE HAGUE: Thieves stole a painting by Dutch master Vincent van Gogh early Monday in a daring heist from a museum that was closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 1884 painting, titled the “Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring,” was taken during a pre-dawn break-in at the Singer Laren Museum near Amsterdam.
The criminals smashed through a glass door and then took the painting, which is valued at up to €6 million ($6.6 million).
“I am shocked and unbelievably annoyed this theft has happened,” Jan Rudolph de Lorm, one of the museum’s directors, told a press conference.
“Art is there to be seen, to be enjoyed, to inspire and to bring solace, particularly in these troubled times in which we find ourselves,” De Lorm said.
The theft happened on what would have been the 167th birthday of the brilliant yet troubled artist.
“Parsonage Garden at Neunen in Spring” comes from relatively early on in Van Gogh’s career, before the prolific artist embarked on his trademark post-impressionist paintings such as “Sunflowers” and his vivid self-portraits.
The painting was on loan from its owners, the Groninger Museum in the north of the Netherlands, as part of an exhibition.
The Singer Laren museum closed two weeks ago in compliance with Dutch government measures aimed at tackling the spread of COVID-19.
Dutch police said the criminals had broken in at around 3:15 am (0115 GMT).
“Police officers immediately rushed to the scene but the perpetrators had escaped,” Dutch police said in a statement, appealing for witnesses.
The painting has an estimated value of between one million and six million euros, Dutch art detective Arthur Brand said.
“The hunt is on,” said Brand, who is known for recovering stolen Nazi art including “Hitler’s Horses.”
It was the third time the famous Dutch master’s works have been targeted in the Netherlands since the 1990s, Brand said.
“To me this looks like the work of a copycat,” Brand told AFP, adding the modus operandi was similar to the other two cases.
“The thieves only went for a Van Gogh, while there are other works too in the museum,” he said.
Asked whether he thought there was enough security at the museum Brand said “it is very difficult to say.”
“Securing a painting is very difficult. It is something that has to be displayed for people to see,” he said.
The museum’s 3,000 pieces also include works by Dutch abstract master Piet Mondrian and Dutch-Indonesian painter Jan Toorop, as well as a casting of “The Thinker” by Auguste Rodin.
Singer Laren was targeted in 2007 when thieves stole a number of castings from its gardens including “The Thinker,” Dutch media reports said. The castings were recovered two days later.
Two Van Gogh masterpieces went back on display at Amsterdam’s Van Gogh Museum last year after they were stolen from the museum in 2002.
The paintings — the 1882 ” View of the Sea at Scheveningen” and the 1884/5 “Congregation Leaving the Reformed Church at Nuenen” — were recovered by Italian investigators in September 2016 when they raided a home belonging to an infamous mafia drug baron near Naples.
Previously three Van Goghs that were stolen from the Noordbrabants Museum in 1990 later resurfaced when a notorious Dutch criminal made a deal with prosecutors.

