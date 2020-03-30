You are here

Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers

Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. (SPA)
Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. (SPA)
Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. (SPA)
Updated 30 March 2020
SPA

  • The authority is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia
RIYADH: Since the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Kingdom, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has carried out several tests on various sterilizers to ensure their quality.
Experts at the authority analyze the impurities in sterilizers. The SFDA, then, issues a list of products that do not comply with its standards on its website and on different social media platforms to warn the public against such companies.
The tests are conducted in five main laboratories of the authority in different regions of the Kingdom.
The authority is working to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Saudi Arabia.
 

Topics: Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) China Coronavirus COVID-19

