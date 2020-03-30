Saudi food authority working to ensure quality of sterilizers

Saudi Arabia restricts driver jobs at ride-hailing apps to Saudis only

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development announced on Wednesday that it will restrict jobs for transporting passengers through ride-hailing apps to Saudis only.

The decision announced on Saudi Press Agency aims to create more job opportunities for Saudi youth and contribute to supporting the Saudi economy.

The ministry stressed on the importance of abiding by the decision, stating that the penalties will be applied to the violating establishments.