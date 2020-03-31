You are here

  • Home
  • AWS webinar brings together regional women leaders

AWS webinar brings together regional women leaders

Representatives of international civil society institutions, women’s groups and NGOs participated in the online event.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nfpsc

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

AWS webinar brings together regional women leaders

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

The Awal Women Society (AWS) celebrated its 50th anniversary by hosting a webinar — or virtual forum — bringing together women leaders from across the local and regional spectrum. Representatives of international civil society institutions, women’s groups and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) also participated in the online event, which was sponsored by Finmark Communications and EMIC Training.
Necessitated by the global COVID-19 pandemic, while the AWS virtual forum falls in line with efforts mandated by the government of Bahrain to combat the spread of the coronavirus, it also highlights the leading role played by AWS in focusing on empowering women in the IT sector and using technology to further the cause of women’s rights.
The keynote speakers at the AWS virtual forum included: Nasser Al-Qahtani, executive director at the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND); Jihan Almurbati, UNDP representative; Abeer Daham, head of Women Support Center at the Supreme Council of Women; Yasmeen Al-Sharaf, head of fintech and innovation unit at the Central Bank of Bahrain; Nusrat Alnajjar, AWS chairperson; Abdul Rahman Sindi, general manager, IT, Transworld; Ahmed Alhujairi, CEO, Gulf Future Business; Dr. Naeema Al-Gasseer, WHO representative in Sudan; and Zahraa Taher, managing director, Finmark Communications.
AWS chairperson Alnajjar said: “Our 50th anniversary virtual forum focuses on empowering women in a high-tech environment, which is the barometer for success in any society nowadays.”
Al-Qahtani, executive director of AGFUND, added: “This unprecedented virtual forum showcased the role played by AWS over the past five decades and its great contributions in building sustainable partnerships that are paving the way for achieving the sustainable development goals outlined in Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 program.”
“AGFUND was one of the leading donors that recognized the significant role played by civil society entities such as AWS in Bahrain to empower women and serve our societies with the best developmental practices. Our long partnership with AWS consists of many projects that helped many Bahraini women to become successful entrepreneurs.”

Ma’arif for Education’s online sessions a hit with students

Dr. Mohamed Al-Arfaj, chief executive officer of Ma’arif for Education and Training.
Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Ma’arif for Education’s online sessions a hit with students

Updated 1 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Ma’arif for Education and Training, one of the largest private school owners and operators in Saudi Arabia, has taken learning to the next level with the implementation of its online platforms for students of Manarat, Faisaliah, Green Hills and Noor Al-Islam schools, enabling them to learn anywhere, any time.
Over three days of e-learning sessions, implemented in response to precautionary measures put in place to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Ma’arif’s e-learning platforms recorded the participation of nearly 15,000 students, attending 8,560 live sessions that were conducted online during school hours.
The e-learning platforms have been developed through a collaboration between education staff and IT teams at the individual schools. The initiative features live sessions, video lessons, interactive activities, quizzes and assignments, delivered via a safe and age-appropriate online platform.
More than half of the students engaged in e-learning through iPhones and iPads, while nearly a quarter did so via desktop computers and Android phones and tablets.
The online interactions led to nearly 327,000 channel messages and more than 196,000 chat messages. In addition, there were more than 1 million audio streams during the live sessions and chats, which involved teachers, students, parents and supervisors.
The e-learning platforms recorded 86,427 visits at all hours of the day. Teachers were also actively involved in helping students with their understanding of lessons, responding to 7,335 requests for extra support.
Dr. Mohamed Al-Arfaj, chief executive of Ma’arif for Education and Training, said: “With more than 48 years of experience in education and training, Ma’arif has been a trend-setter in introducing pioneering models of education. Our investment in information technology training and our focus on centers for developing life skills has been key to meeting the educational needs of students. The COVID-19 situation that led to schools being closed called for a bold, new and innovative approach to education, reflecting the aspirations of our community.”
He continued: “Thanks to the contribution and efforts of our teachers and staff, our e-learning platform has received an overwhelming response from all our stakeholders and not only ensures continuity of education but also prepares students to overcome challenges and continue to focus on their studies.”

Latest updates

Ardern’s online messages keep spirits up in New Zealand’s coronavirus lockdown
G20 trade ministers highlight importance of transparency in current environment
AWS webinar brings together regional women leaders
Ma’arif for Education’s online sessions a hit with students
Digitizing STC contracts saves 200,000 hours

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.