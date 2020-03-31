You are here

Dubai creates center for combating diseases and epidemics

The Center for Coronavirus Control will be staffed by representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention. (Shutterstock)
DUBAI: The UAE has created a new center for disease and epidemics, that will prepare strategies to combat pandemics, including COVID-19, state news agency WAM reported.

Dubai Crown Prince, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al-Maktoum said the center would develop a rapid intervention plan in coordination with the public and private sectors.
The Center for Coronavirus Control will be staffed by representatives from the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), as well as other relevant authorities in the emirate, such as Dubai Health Care Corporation and Dubai Health Authority.

There will also be representatives from supply companies for medical equipment and devices, as well as pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of medicines.

The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 611, with a total of five fatalities due to the outbreak that was first reported in China late last year. 

DUBAI:  Car parking is free for two weeks in Dubai, state news agency WAM reported citing the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The decision covers all paid and multi-story parking in Dubai, and runs from Tuesday, March 31 to Tuesday, April 13, 2020.
Dubai and the wider UAE, are enforcing the ‘stay at home’ policy like many countries around the world with most people now working from home and strict curfews in place in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

