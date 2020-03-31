You are here

Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus

Tunisian soldiers stand guard next to the headquarters of Mnihla delegation in Ariana Governorate during a demonstration against the general confinement, on March 30, 2020. (AFP/Fethi Belaid)
Reuters

  • Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 574 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths
TUNIS: Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered the release of 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, a presidency statement said.
Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus, with nine deaths.
The government said in a separate statement that it would provide food assistance to thousands of families in their homes, starting Friday, for a period of about two months.
Saied last week ordered the army to deploy in the streets to force people to respect the lockdown.

Snakes or animal genitals? Chinese BBQ pictures spark row in coronavirus-affected Egypt

Arab News

  • Panicking neighbors at a Cairo compound alleged that their Chinese neighbors were grilling snakes in their garden
CAIRO: A barbecue party hosted by a group of Chinese expatriates in Cairo has sent shockwaves across Egypt after pictures of the event appeared to show snakes were the main course. 

Panicking neighbors at a New Cairo residential compound reported that their Chinese neighbors were grilling snakes in their garden, prompting police to storm their place of residence.  

The concerned onlookers saw a large quantity of long slender bodies lying on tables under the sun.

They alleged that the Chinese expats were barbecuing snakes. 

Pictures that went viral on social media showed a massive amount of food being prepared for the grilling party at the villa of a Chinese woman, despite officials instructing people to social distance to limit the spread of coronavirus, even inside compounds.  

Egyptian prosecutors ordered five Chinese nationals be detained for 24 hours over the incident, according to Al-Ahram.

But it turned out that they were cooking meals of animals' genitals, not grilled snakes, a veterinary official has clarified in TV comments.

Sayed Obaid, director of Cairo’s Veterinary Medicine, said a team of specialists was formed to examine whether the seized food was harmful, as snakes are not normally eaten in Egypt.

The villa was disinfected in coordination with security authorities and police confiscated a number of the food from the woman’s home.

 

Topics: Egypt China Coronavirus snakes animals

Coronavirus crisis in Egypt has benefits

