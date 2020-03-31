Tunisia releases 1,420 prisoners over coronavirus

TUNIS: Tunisia's President Kais Saied on Tuesday ordered the release of 1,420 prisoners in an amnesty to combat the spread of the coronavirus in prisons, a presidency statement said.
Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 362 cases of the coronavirus, with nine deaths.
The government said in a separate statement that it would provide food assistance to thousands of families in their homes, starting Friday, for a period of about two months.
Saied last week ordered the army to deploy in the streets to force people to respect the lockdown.
- Tunisia has declared a general lockdown to slow infection rates, and has confirmed 574 cases of the coronavirus and 10 deaths
