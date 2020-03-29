You are here

Unmanned vehicles used to patrol streets of Tunis during coronavirus lockdown

The unmanned ground vehicles are called P-Guard and locally developed by Enova Robotics. They are being used by the Ministry of Interior to enforce its lockdown of Tunis. (Enova Robotics)
Updated 29 March 2020
Arab News

  • Tunis has been on lockdown since March 22
TUNIS: Unmanned robots are patrolling the streets of Tunisia’s capital as part of the government’s measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The unmanned ground vehicles are called P-Guard and locally developed by Enova Robotics. They are being used by the Ministry of Interior to enforce its lockdown of Tunis.

The city has been on lockdown since March 22.

Enova, founded in Tunisia in 2014, describes the P-Guard as a “rugged security robot for multi-terrain applications.”

The robot uses several infrared cameras to function, which are arranged to cover the entire surrounding of the robot and it is also fitted with a thermal camera and a sound and light alarm system. 

The robot incorporates GPS to locate itself in its environment as well as a laser telemetry system.

Tunisia has 278 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had eight mortalities from the virus.

Tunisia China Coronavirus coronavirus

Iran warns of lengthy ‘new way of life’ as virus deaths rise

An Iranian army soldier walks through a temporary hospital in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (AP)
Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
AFP

Iran warns of lengthy ‘new way of life’ as virus deaths rise

  • Without an official lockdown in place, the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay home “as much as possible”
Updated 47 min 57 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: President Hassan Rouhani has warned that “the new way of life” in Iran was likely to be prolonged, as its declared death toll from the novel coronavirus rose to 2,640.
Iran is one of the countries worst-hit by the virus, which first originated in China.
Iran announced its first infection cases on Feb. 19, but a senior health official has acknowledged that the virus was likely to have already reached Iran in January.
At his daily news briefing, health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said 123 more people in Iran had died from the virus in the past 24 hours.
He reported 2,901 new cases of COVID-19 infection, bringing the overall number of officially confirmed cases to 38,309.
According to the official, 12,391 of those hospitalized have recovered and 3,467 are in “critical” condition.
“We must prepare to live with this virus until a treatment or vaccine is discovered, which has not yet happened to date,” President Hassan Rouhani said in a Cabinet meeting.
“The new way of life we have adopted” is to everyone’s benefit, he said, adding that “these changes will likely have to stay in place for some time.”
After weeks of refraining from imposing lockdown or quarantine measures, Tehran decided Wednesday to ban all intercity travel until at least April 8.
Without an official lockdown in place, the government has repeatedly urged Iranians to stay home “as much as possible.” Schools and universities in some provinces were closed in late February and the measure was later extended to the whole country.
After Rouhani’s warning, the reopening of schools following this year’s new year holidays of March 19 to April 3 appears unlikely.

FASTFACT

Iran announced its first infection cases on Feb. 19, but a senior health official has acknowledged that the virus was likely to have already reached Iran in January

On a positive note, Rouhani said he had been told by top health experts and doctors that “in some provinces we have passed the peak (of the epidemic) and are on a downward trajectory.”
Several Iranian government officials and notable figures have been infected by the new coronavirus, some of whom have died.
The most recent case of infection was Mohammed-Reza Khatami, brother of former president Mohammad Khatami and an ex-deputy speaker of parliament.
He is currently hospitalized.
Iraj Harirchi, a deputy health minister who tested positive for the virus in late February, has returned to public life and appeared on state television to emphasize safety precautions.

China Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Iranian regime’s strategy of deepening suffering of Yemeni people condemned
Middle-East
Killing of Iranian dissident fuels tensions between Turkey, Iran

