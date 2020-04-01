EasyClocking, a developer of next-generation time and attendance and workforce management systems, has announced that it will be offering two months of free services in the MENA region. The app offers employees the ability to manage projects in an easy way by specifying the job activity when clocking in/out from their phone.
“Today, the world is facing an unprecedented epidemic that has forced many employees to work from home. We are committed to supporting companies in the MENA region to adapt and overcome current challenges. We have recently received many requests from companies for our mobile attendance and job tracking application. These features offer the ability to manage jobs and projects from your home or anywhere around the world, allowing to identify labor costs attributed to projects or jobs by employee, department, and task type,” said a spokesperson from EasyClocking MENA.
EasyClocking is a trusted name in over 50,000 time and attendance systems installed in more than 30 countries. It is used in a variety of markets including government agencies, law enforcement, financial services, health care, education, commercial enterprises, industrial, construction, hospitality and the retail industry.
EasyClocking offers free services in MENA region
https://arab.news/v6sze
EasyClocking offers free services in MENA region
EasyClocking, a developer of next-generation time and attendance and workforce management systems, has announced that it will be offering two months of free services in the MENA region. The app offers employees the ability to manage projects in an easy way by specifying the job activity when clocking in/out from their phone.