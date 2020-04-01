You are here

Kuwaiti actress Hayat Al-Fahad triggers uproar with call for expat ban over coronavirus

Hayat Al-Fahad told a local television station that foreigners in the country should be kicked out during the health crisis. (Instagram: hayatalfahad_fans)
  • Many people online criticized the actress’ comments, with one Twitter user saying it was “so unacceptable”
  • Kuwait has also announced that it will treat COVID-19 patients — including non-Kuwaitis, who account for nearly 70 percent of the population — for free
KUWAIT CITY: A famous Kuwaiti actress has sparked a furor by calling for expatriates to be expelled from the country so that locals can be sure of having a hospital bed if they fall ill with coronavirus.
Hayat Al-Fahad, 71, known for her roles and extensive career in Arabic dramas, told a local TV channel that foreigners residing in the country should be kicked out during the ongoing health crisis.
“We are fed up. If we get sick, there are no hospitals (for us),” she said during a telephone interview on Tuesday.
“Why, if their countries do not want them, should we deal with them? Aren’t people supposed to leave during crises?
“We should send them out... put them in the desert. I am not against humanity, but we have reached a stage where we’re fed up.”
Many people took to social media platforms to criticize the actress’ comments, with one Twitter user saying it was “so unacceptable.”
“How many Kuwaitis are outside Kuwait at the moment? Should everyone also apply her logic when it comes to them?” another person posted.

Another Twitter user said that whilst Saudi Arabia’s government was “spreading peace and assistance even for violators,” Al-Fahad is demanding that expats should leave Kuwait during the coronavirus pandemic. 

The user was making a reference to King Salman’s latest directive to provide all coronavirus patients in Saudi Arabia, even those in violation of residency laws, with free treatment.  

“You are chilling in your ‘luxurious’ house and crying about how foreigners should be kicked out while you and everyone knows they’re the one’s that build your country,” another user tweeted. 

Another person tweeted that she prays that God would guide Al-Fahad and said that whilst she is a “beloved actress,” “it is hard to accept her insulting any human being.”

There have been 317 cases of the COVID-19 disease recorded in Kuwait so far, with no deaths. There have been no reports that the country's health system is under more strain due to the virus.
It has adopted some of the strictest measures in the Gulf to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus by largely locking down the country.
Kuwait has also announced that it will treat COVID-19 patients — including non-Kuwaitis — for free.

(With AFP)

Iran general visits Baghdad, tries to forge political unity

  • Many officials are doubtful Ghaani can establish consensus in Iraq’s deeply fractured political scene
BAGHDAD: A top Iranian general arrived in Baghdad this week to try and unify Iraq’s fractured political leaders, Iraqi officials said Wednesday, as stiff opposition by one major bloc thwarts the chances the country’s latest prime minister-designate can form a government.
Esmail Ghaani, head of Iran’s expeditionary Quds Force, arrived in Baghdad late Monday, Iraqi officials said, in his first public visit to Iraq since succeeding slain Iranian general Qassim Soleimani. His arrival at Baghdad airport came amid a days-long curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus that has halted inbound and outbound flights.
The four officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Soleimani, along with Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, was killed Jan. 3 in a Washington-directed airstrike outside Baghdad airport. The attack led to deteriorating US-Iraq relations and prompted Iraqi lawmakers to call for the withdrawal of US troops in a non-binding resolution.
After arriving, Ghaani left the airport under tight security in a three-vehicle convoy.
Known for his ability to make even the staunchest Iraqi rivals see eye-to-eye, Soleimani was known to make frequent trips to the Iraqi capital to forge unity during times of political paralysis.
But many officials are doubtful Ghaani can establish consensus in Iraq’s deeply fractured political scene, given his poor command of Arabic and lack of personal relationships with key figures.
“This is his first test to see if he can succeed in uniting the Shiite position, as Soleimani was doing,” said a senior Shiite political official, speaking on condition of anonymity to comment freely about the visit, which has not been publicly announced.
Ghaani’s trip coincides with a burgeoning crisis in Iraq as Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi faces resistance from certain powerful political elites amid a deepening fragmentation across the political spectrum. Meanwhile, plummeting oil prices and the financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic have badly damaged the country’s economy.
Previous premier-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy citing political obstruction.
Without Soleimani’s charisma, mostly Shiite Iran will have to switch tactics to bring Iraqi Shiite parties in line, analysts said.
“Iran is still powerful and (Ghaani) will have to rely on threats to try and find some way to bring back the massive fragmentation that is Iraqi elite politics today,” said Renad Mansour, senior research fellow at Chatham House in London. “Carrot and stick rather than managing networks.”
In many ways, Iraq’s political scene has become more difficult to maneuver since Soleimani’s death, with more political infighting between Shiite and Kurdish parties.
“There are too many people who feel entitled to a piece of the pie,” said Mansour. “The competition seems heightened.”
The Fatah bloc in parliament, which came in second after Sairoon in the May 2018 election, vehemently opposes Al-Zurfi. Headed by Hadi Al-Ameri, it is composed of parties with affiliated militias under the Popular Mobilization Forces, some of which are Iran-backed.
The Sairoon bloc, led by influential Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr, initially supported Al-Zurfi’s candidacy.
Ghaani has met with Shiite leaders including Al-Ameri, State of Law head Nouri Al-Maliki, head of Al-Hikma Movement Ammar Al-Hakim, as well as President Barham Saleh, the officials said.

