Kuwait withdraws medicines containing anti-malarial drug chloroquine from pharmacies

  • The decision was made to prevent misuse or monopoly of the medicine
  • Plaquenil – which is the brand name for hydroxychloroquine – has recently been touted in media as a promising treatment for COVID-19
DUBAI: The Kuwaiti Health Ministry decided to withdraw all medicines containing the anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine from private pharmacies and limit them to hospitals and health centers only, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.
The decision was made to tighten control over the distribution of medicines and to prevent misuse or monopoly of the medicine and preserve the health of patients, said the ministry’s Undersecretary of Health for Drug and Food Control Affairs, Abdullah Al-Bader.
Plaquenil – which is the brand name for hydroxychloroquine-  has recently been touted in media as a promising treatment for COVID-19, however, doctors say it can cause serious side effects or overdoses without proper medical guidance.
Al-Bader stated that Plaquenil is registered in Kuwait to treat immune diseases such as arthritis, lupus and skin allergies and stressed that it has not been licensed and approved as a drug to treat the coronavirus.
This treatment is currently used as an experimental treatment within protocols for specific cases of patients under the supervision of a specialized medical staff who closely follow the patient and monitor the occurrence of any adverse symptoms or complications during the treatment period.

Bahrain to close non-essential businesses in coronavirus clampdown

Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to close non-essential businesses in coronavirus clampdown

  • The closure of non-essential businesses will take effect on Thursday evening
  • Businesses can still continue operating via online platforms, deliveries and takeaways
Updated 36 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bahrain has ordered all non-essential businesses to close from Thursday, March 26, as the COVID-19 crisis continues, adding that only hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, bakeries, pharmacies, and banks can remain open.

The directive, issued by the government’s executive committee added that restaurants can continue to operate, but on a takeaway and delivery basis only.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism issued a notice clarifying what is deemed non-essential.

The order requires all non-essential retail and industrial enterprises to close temporarily,  from 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2020 until 1900 on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The order added that all retail and industrial enterprises would reopen open from April 9 to April 23.

But retail and industrial organizations will be allowed to continue business via online platforms and social media

The following types of business are excluded from these measures, and will be allowed to continue to operate as usual:

  • Hypermarkets, supermarkets, cold stores, grocery stores, butcher and fish shops, and bakeries
  • Natural gas and liquid fueling stations
  • Hospitals, medical centers, pharmacies and opticians
  • Banks and currency exchange bureaus
  • Corporate administration offices of companies and organizations that conduct activities without direct engagement with customers
  • Businesses that import, export and distribute goods
  • Garages and repair shops
  • Businesses operating in the construction and maintenance industry
  • Manufacturers
