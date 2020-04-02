You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation

Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation

Yossi Mohen, the chief of the Israel’s national security apparatus Mossad, has been required to go into isolation. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9cu5y

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Yossi Mohen, the chief of Israel’s national security apparatus Mossad, has been required to go into isolation following health minister Yaakov Litzman’s diagnosis of the coronavirus.

Various newspapers have reported that Cohen was tasked to lead, together with the intelligence agency he is heading, an unprecedented covert effort to bring to Israel ventilators, medical equipment and more in the fight against the coronavirus.

Meir Ben Shabbat, the head of the National Security Council, will also be required to enter isolation in accordance with Israeli health ministry guidelines. Prime Minister Benjamin had previously gone into self-quarantine after a top aide tested positive for the virus, but has so far tested negative.

Israel’s government has tightened restrictions on movement, banning public gatherings, including for prayer, and limiting outings to two people from the same household to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Israel has so far reported 6,211 coronavirus cases; 31 people have died, 107 are in serious condition and 83 are on life support.

Topics: Israel China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Israel links COVID-19 aid for Gaza to recovering soldiers
Middle-East
Israel to use military to help enforce coronavirus lockdown

Residents to receive up to 20% discount on taxis to hospitals, health centers

Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Residents to receive up to 20% discount on taxis to hospitals, health centers

Updated 3 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai residents will be given up to 20 percent discount when traveling to hospitals and health centers, state news agency WAM reported citing Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, and Hala Dubai Taxi.
Customers will get the discount after booking their trips through the “Careem” application. The offer will be valid for Hala Dubai Taxi and Hala Van Taxi, with a maximum of 10 trips per user.
Meanwhile, Al-Ain hospital has been dedicated to treating and isolating coronavirus cases, while the current patients in the hospital will be moved to Tawam Hospital and other medical facilities in Al-Ain City, Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA) announced on Wednesday.
“The move is in line with SEHA’s efforts to strengthen and ensure the quality of healthcare services provided to the public, and comes as part of national efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country,” Deputy Chief Executive Officer of SEHA Saif Al Qubaisi said.
The UAE announced 150 new cases of coronavirus in the country on Wednesday and two deaths.
Both patients who died had underlying health problems. One of them was a 62-year-old Asian man and the other was a 78-year-old Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizen.
Eight people have died of coronavirus in the UAE to date, with 814 recorded cases.
 

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) China Coronavirus

Related

World
North Korea insists it is free of coronavirus
Middle-East
UAE announces 150 new cases of coronavirus, two deaths

Latest updates

Israel’s Mossad chief required to take coronavirus isolation
Residents to receive up to 20% discount on taxis to hospitals, health centers
Thailand reports 104 new coronavirus cases, three new deaths
New York virus toll doubles in 72 hours as hot spots spread
Pakistan court commutes death sentence of key accused in Daniel Pearl killing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.