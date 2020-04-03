Woods-Michelson rematch to add Brady, Manning in the works

You are here

A matchup featuring two of the most famous golfers of their era and two of the all-time greatest NFL quarterbacks would be a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters file photo)
TORONTO: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will play a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief golf match next month with Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, CNBC reported on Wednesday.

The report, which sourced an unnamed person familiar with the negotiations, said the charity match would be held at an undisclosed location without fans and is being organized by the PGA Tour and AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

The negotiations are still being finalized but the match pitting 15-times major champion Woods and Manning against five-times major winner Mickelson and Brady could be aired on live TV and is unlikely to be featured on pay-per-view, the report said.

“Discussions along these lines have been ongoing for quite some time, but nothing has been approved by the tour,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

A matchup featuring two of the most famous golfers of their era and two of the all-time greatest NFL quarterbacks would be a rare sporting event during the coronavirus pandemic which has brought the sporting world to a halt.

The event will feature a small production crew to film it and each individual will obey the social-distancing recommendations to stay six-feet apart, the report said.

Mickelson was asked recently on Twitter about the chances of a round of golf against Woods being live streamed in the near future, and the American replied: “Working on it.” 

When another fan tweeted to Mickelson asking him not to “tease,” the 49-year-old responded: “I don’t tease. I’m kinda a sure thing.” 

Woods, 44, last competed in mid-February and then withdrew from a number of tournaments with a back injury before the PGA Tour decided to cancel a slew of events because of the coronavirus.

Mickelson finished third in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in early February and missed the cut in his next two starts.

Woods and Mickelson played each other in a winner-take-all $9 million match-play exhibition in November 2018 that was golf’s first venture into pay-per-view.

That event was hyped like a Las Vegas prize fight but proved more of a pillow fight with both golfers in jovial mood, playing for a purse that was put up by sponsors and went to a charity of Mickelson’s choice.

Brady recently joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 years with the New England Patriots during which he won an NFL-record six Super Bowl titles.

Manning, who played for the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, retired in 2016 as the NFL’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns and yards and is the only five-times winner of the league’s Most Valuable Player award.

National committees have final say on qualified athletes for Tokyo Games

Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

National committees have final say on qualified athletes for Tokyo Games

  • The Games were postponed by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

ATHENS: Athletes already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will need to be picked again by their respective National Olympic Committees to compete at the postponed Games in 2021, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

The IOC and Japanese government succumbed to intense pressure from athletes and sporting bodies around the world last week by agreeing to postpone the Games by a year to 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of the qualifications that have been achieved by National Olympic Committees and individual athletes remain in place,” IOC Sports Director Kit McConnell said in a conference call.”

Any athlete needs to be individually selected because they represent their NOC. In all sports the NOC retains the right to select the athletes. 

“Some 57 percent of the 11,000 athletes had already qualified for the Tokyo Games before qualification tournaments were scrapped as the virus spread in recent months.

“The IOC is also efforting to make the athletes’ village available again after it was planned to be sold off as apartments after this year’s Games.”

“The village is part of the first priority,” the IOC’s Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi said.

“The village is the home away from home, a fantastic development. It is one of the very first tasks to re-secure this fantastic property. Yes, it is absolutely on that urgency list.” 

Dubi said those first priority venues, including the dozens of sports venues, convention sites and thousands of hotel rooms, would need to be re-secured quickly. 

“All of this has to be re-secured for one year later,” Dubi said. “It is a massive undertaking to get back to fundamentals.” He added that the IOC planned to have finalised talks for those “priority” locations in a matter of weeks.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics China Coronavirus

