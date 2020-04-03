MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus deaths, marking the single largest daily increase in casualties.
The latest figures brought total deaths in the country to 136, while 385 new cases were reported, increasing the tally to 3,018, the health ministry said in a bulletin.
Philippines reports 29 new coronavirus deaths, highest in a single day
