Saudi Arabia announces 154 new cases of coronavirus

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 154 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,039.
Of those new cases, 34 were reported in Madinah, 30 in Jeddah and 21 in Makkah.
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus.
So far 351 patients have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom and 25 people have died from it.
On Friday, King Salman issued a royal decree ordering the allocation of 9 billion Saudi riyals ($2.4 billion) to compensate citizens working in facilities affected by repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.
