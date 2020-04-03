You are here

Saudi Arabia announces 154 new cases of coronavirus

A policeman blcoks the road during a curfew imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 154 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,039.
Of those new cases, 34 were reported in Madinah, 30 in Jeddah and 21 in Makkah.
Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry implemented a 24-hour curfew in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah on Thursday to limit the spread of coronavirus.
So far 351 patients have recovered from the virus in the Kingdom and 25 people have died from it.
On Friday, King Salman issued a royal decree ordering the allocation of 9 billion Saudi riyals ($2.4 billion) to compensate citizens working in facilities affected by repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Support mechanism will be in accordance with the conditions stipulated in the unemployment insurance system
JEDDAH: King Salman issued a royal decree ordering the allocation of 9 billion Saudi riyals ($2.4 billion) to compensate citizens working in facilities affected by repercussions of the pandemic.

The royal decree exempts Saudis working in the affected private sector facilities from Articles 8, 10 and 14 of the Unemployment Insurance (Sanad) scheme.

Said employees are to be given a monthly compensation of 60 percent of the registered wage in social insurance for three months with a maximum of 9,000 riyals monthly.

Finance Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Organization for Social Insurance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that the support mechanism will work as stipulated in the Sanad scheme for facilities included in the royal decree.

This covers 100 percent of Saudis working in facilities employing five or less and up to 70 percent in facilities that employ more than five.

The employer will be exempted from paying the monthly salary for beneficiaries during the compensation period as per the decree.

The facility is not entitled to force employees to work during the compensation period.

The number of people qualified to benefit from the compensation exceeds 1.2 million citizens.

Citizens can apply for compensation in the current month of April. Payment will start at the beginning of May.

The decree requires that facilities resume paying employees as soon as the compensation ends.

The facilities should also continue the payment of salaries for employees (Saudis and non-Saudis) who are not included in the compensation.

