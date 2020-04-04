GCC ministers discuss economic impact of COVID-19

RIYADH: Commerce ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a virtual meeting to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Overseeing the provision and smooth flow of necessary basic commodities to citizens of their countries was highlighted as one of the key roles of the ministries.

The meeting was chaired by the UAE’s minister of economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansoori, and was attended by his GCC counterparts along with the council’s secretary-general, Dr. Naif bin Falah Al-Hajraf.

Ministers reviewed initiatives taken by GCC countries to provide support for their private sectors, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, and other economic activities affected by the pandemic.

They discussed the importance of maintaining the movement of goods and keeping airports, seaports and land routes open for the transport of commodities between GCC states, while at the same time meeting the requirements of precautionary measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The ministers agreed to set up a task team from their ministries to coordinate and monitor trade flows.