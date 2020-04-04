You are here

GCC ministers discuss economic impact of COVID-19

Virtual meeting of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) commerce ministers on Friday. (SPA)
SPA

GCC ministers discuss economic impact of COVID-19

Updated 23 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Commerce ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) held a virtual meeting to discuss the economic impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

Overseeing the provision and smooth flow of necessary basic commodities to citizens of their countries was highlighted as one of the key roles of the ministries.

The meeting was chaired by the UAE’s minister of economy, Sultan bin Saeed Al-Mansoori, and was attended by his GCC counterparts along with the council’s secretary-general, Dr. Naif bin Falah Al-Hajraf.

Ministers reviewed initiatives taken by GCC countries to provide support for their private sectors, particularly small- and medium-sized enterprises, and other economic activities affected by the pandemic.

They discussed the importance of maintaining the movement of goods and keeping airports, seaports and land routes open for the transport of commodities between GCC states, while at the same time meeting the requirements of precautionary measures introduced to prevent the spread of the virus.

The ministers agreed to set up a task team from their ministries to coordinate and monitor trade flows.

Campaign launched to shield Saudi elderly from virus

The are more patients have recovered from the virus in Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
SPA

Campaign launched to shield Saudi elderly from virus

  • Older people are considered more vulnerable to respiratory infections
Updated 1 min 25 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has launched a campaign aimed at helping the elderly to avoid contracting the killer coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Older people are considered more vulnerable to respiratory infections and the initiative, published on the ministry’s Twitter account through an infographic, reinforces guidelines on the importance of social distancing.
Meanwhile, the General Secretariat of the Council of Senior Scholars appreciated the coordination of citizens and residents regarding the instructions issued by the competent authorities in the Kingdom.

