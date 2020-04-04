UAE extends national sterilization program in precautionary measure against coronavirus

DUBAI: The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended as part of the country’s precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior said local authorities in each emirate will develop sterilization plans and implement them across the cities.

The program will continue to be scheduled from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis. People are allowed to leave their homes during daytime. No further details were given on the extension of the program.

The UAE confirmed 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also reported the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.

The ministry added that 12 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of cases who have recovered to 108.