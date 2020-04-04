You are here

UAE extends national sterilization program in precautionary measure against coronavirus

  • Local authorities in each emirate will develop sterilization plans and implement them across the cities
  • The program will continue to be scheduled from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis
DUBAI: The UAE’s National Sterilization Program will be extended as part of the country’s precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, state news agency  WAM reported on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Ministry of Interior said local authorities in each emirate will develop sterilization plans and implement them across the cities.

The program will continue to be scheduled from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. on a daily basis. People are allowed to leave their homes during daytime. No further details were given on the extension of the program.

The UAE confirmed 240 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 1,264.

The health ministry also reported the death of a 51-year-old Asian man who had underlying health problems, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to nine.

The ministry added that 12 patients had recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of cases who have recovered to 108.

Medics at Egypt’s main cancer center test positive for virus

Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
AP

Medics at Egypt’s main cancer center test positive for virus

  • Egypt has reported around 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities from the global pandemic
  • The National Cancer Institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open
Updated 24 min 9 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: At least 15 medics in Egypt’s main cancer hospital have been quarantined after testing positive for the coronavirus, officials said Saturday, raising fears the pandemic could prey on health facilities in the Arab world’s most populous country.

Egypt has reported around 1,000 confirmed cases and 66 fatalities from the global pandemic. Authorities have closed schools and mosques, banned public gatherings and imposed a nighttime curfew to prevent the virus from spreading among the population of 100 million, a fifth of whom live in the densely-populated capital, Cairo.

Dr. Hatem Abu el-Kassem, the director of the National Cancer Institute, said three doctors and 12 nurses tested positive for the virus. He said all other health workers at the facility, which treats hundreds of cancer patients every day, would be tested.

The institute will be partly closed for three days to be sterilized, with only the emergency ward remaining open.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, who recover within a few weeks. But it is highly contagious and can cause severe illness or death, particularly in older patients or those with underlying health problems, including cancer patients.

More than a million people have been infected worldwide and more than 50,000 have died from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus. More than 200,000 have recovered, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University.

Egypt’s Health Ministry reported a spike in cases on Friday, with 120 new infections and eight fatalities, its highest one-day tally since the first case was reported in February.

The government has not yet imposed the kind of total lockdown seen in other countries in the region, but officials have said there are plans for stricter measures if needed.

