Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for July ‘Mulan’ launch

Scarlett Johansson, left, in ‘Black Widow.’ Above: Disney’s epic ‘Mulan.’ (AP)
Disney delayed the releases of more than a dozen major films Friday, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with “Mulan” now penciled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The revised schedule confirmed eagerly awaited Marvel movies “Black Widow” and “The Eternals,” as well as the latest “Thor” and “Doctor Strange” sequels, have all been pushed back as the virus shutters theaters around the world.
“Black Widow” starring Scarlett Johansson, the first of the new “phase” of the record-breaking superhero franchise, will now debut in November, causing most subsequent installments to move later in a domino effect.
One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.
But in a note of optimism that North American movie theaters could reopen sooner rather than later, “Mulan” — a mega-budget live action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior — is now tentatively set to launch July 24.
That chimes with positive notes from National Association of Theatre Owners officials, who told a webinar on Friday that theaters could reopen in late May or June with social distancing measures in place to seat audience members far enough apart.
However, Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” became the latest major studio film to skip theaters entirely and move directly to streaming — a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors.
The children’s book adaptation will debut on Disney+ at an undisclosed date.
The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed “Captain Marvel” film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month.

Doctors look for help from sleek new robots

One of the six robots of the Circolo di Varese hospital checks a patient. (AP)
VARESE: The shiny new robots gently check the pulses of highly infectious patients on life support in the Italian epicenter of COVID-19.
The doctors and nurses love them because they also help save their own lives.
Italians have seen the world around them turn unrecognizable from the various lockdowns and social distancing measures used to fight the new coronavirus outbreak.
But little appears to have pained them as much as seeing dozens of doctors and nurses die while trying to save the tens of thousands of patients who have suddenly ended up in hospitals across Italy’s pandemic-hit north.
The country’s medical association said Friday that at least 70 medics have died from various causes since Italy recorded the first official COVID-19 death on February 21.
The fear is that an overwhelming majority of the 70 would still be alive today had they been better protected against the coronavirus.
This helps explain why the doctors are nurses in a hospital near Italy’s mountainous border with Switzerland are laughing behind their face masks while posing for photos with their new robot friends.
The Varese hospital has received six of the sleek and slightly human-looking machines on wheels.
Some are white and have screens and various sensors in place of a human head.
Others are simpler and look a little like a black broomstick on wheels.
The doctors say the robots bring smiles from younger patients.
But their real purpose is to help save doctors from both catching and spreading the disease.
“Robots are tireless assistants that can’t get infected, that can’t get sick,” said the Circolo Hospital’s intensive care unit director Francesco Dentali.
“Doctors and nurses have been hit hard by this virus. The fact that the robots can’t get infected is a great achievement.”
The readings from the machines allow medics to stay out of the intensive care units and monitor patients’ vital signs on computer screens in separate rooms.
Italy’s death toll, the worst globally, has reached 14,681 and is on course to top 15,000 this weekend.
Doctors doubt the official figures and think the real number of dead may be twice as high in Varese’s Lombardy region.
Italy is expected to remain under a general lockdown at least through the end month.

