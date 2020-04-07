You are here

Number of coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia could hit 200,000, says health minister

The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia could reach up to 200,000 within a few weeks, according to the Kingdom’s health minister. (Reuters)
  • Minister added it was vital the public cooperated with the government’s instructions and precautionary measures
RIYADH: The number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia could reach up to 200,000 within a few weeks, according to the Kingdom’s health minister.

Citing four Saudi and international studies on Tuesday, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said the case figure is likely to see a constant increase rather than a decrease, Saudi Press Agency reported.

"Within the next few weeks, studies predict the number of infections will range from a minimum of 10,000 to a maximum of 200,000," Al-Rabiah said.

The minister added it was vital the public cooperated with the government’s instructions and precautionary measures to limit the number of infections.

“There is no doubt that our commitment to the instructions and procedures, in its entirety reduces the number of cases to the minimum, while non-compliance will lead to a huge increase in the number of cases,” he said.

“We stand today at a decisive moment as a society in raising our sense of responsibility and contributing together with determination to stop the spread of this pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile. Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet also reiterated on Tuesday the necessity for the community to adhere to the precautionary measures and take the pandemic seriously. The council of ministers said the measures taken aim to reduce contact by 90 percent.

Many people were not taking the dangers of the pandemic seriously enough, according to the health minister, adding that the Kingdom had death with the crisis with full “transparency and clarity.”

The Saudi health ministry also announced on Tuesday that there were a total of 2,795 confirmed cases and the death toll from the virus in the Kingdom had reached 41.

A 24-hour curfew and lockdown has been imposed in the cities of Riyadh, Tabuk, Dammam, Dhahran and Al-Hofuf and in the governorates of Jeddah, Taif, Qatif and Khobar in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Last week, King Salman issued a decree which ordered treatment to be available for anyone in need of medical care, including people who have overstayed their visa in the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

AlUla CEO joins global hospitality leaders to discuss industry’s future

DUBAI: The Kingdom’s experiences in developing AlUla into the world’s largest living museum and a major heritage, cultural, arts and adventure tourism destination, will be shared by Amr AlMadani, chief executive of the Royal Commission of AlUla, at a virtual conference Hospitality Tomorrow being streamed online.

The conference will discuss the global challenges facing the hospitality industry among business owners, investors, financiers and operators, and hopes to forge a call to action amid global travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The discussion will also tackle how signs of recovery in the sector can be anticipated and the role tourism will play in accelerating the recovery of the global economy.

Established by royal decree, the Royal Commission for has three 2035 strategic targets: 2 million annual visits, contributing over $30 billion to Saudi GDP and creating 38,000 jobs.

Topics: tourism AlUla

