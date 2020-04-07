Pakistan’s PM shakes up cabinet, vows institutional reforms amid sugar scam

You are here

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan changed the portfolios of key federal ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle. (Reuters)
  • Food security minister and secretary removed from posts after inquiry names those who cashed in on increased government subsidies
  • Rising food prices, particularly of sugar and wheat flour, present one of the toughest challenges for Pakistan’s civilian government
Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday vowed to introduce institutional reforms in an effort to avert a sugar crisis in the country.

The announcement comes a day after the PM changed the portfolios of key federal ministers in a major cabinet reshuffle. The minister and federal secretary of the Ministry of National Food Security were removed from their posts.

The shake-up came after Federal Investigation Agency presented two separate reports on its inquiries into the sugar and wheat crises in the country. The full report of the inquiry into a sugar-export subsidy scam is due to be published on April 25.

Investigators named a number of people they said benefited from government subsidies on sugar exports and profited from rising prices on the local market, including Khan’s close aide Jahangir Tareen, allied party leader Moonis Elahi and Federal Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

“The inquiry report has pointed out flaws in the sugar policy and the prime minister has promised to fix them through institutional reforms,” said Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to the prime minister on information, after a cabinet meeting. “The government will initiate action against those found guilty [of involvement in a sugar scam] after April 25.”

On Monday, two days after the FIA submitted its 32-page sugar crisis inquiry report, Khan removed Bakhtiar from his post as national food security minister and appointed him the federal minister for economic affairs. He was replaced by Syed Fakhar Imam. The secretary of the ministry, Hashim Popalzai, was also removed from office and replaced by Omar Hameed, the prime minister’s office said.

In its report, the FIA said that the decision by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government to increase subsidies for sugar exports had caused the price of the commodity to increase by 30 percent in the local market. Pakistan had an export subsidy in 2015-16 that was set at Rs 13,000 ($170) a ton for exports of up to 650,000 tons of sugar. In 2018, the PTI government increased the amount of sugar eligible for export subsidies to 2 million tons to reduce a surplus in the domestic supply.

Rising food prices, particularly of sugar and wheat flour, present one of the toughest challenges for Pakistan’s civilian government, which took office 19 months ago. Experts increasingly blame influential businessmen and politicians for the price hikes, fueling public anger.

Sugar cane is a popular crop in Pakistan because the government sets procurement prices, and the industry is protected by a 40 percent import tariff that has contributed to high domestic prices.

According to the FIA report, two main organizations benefited from the sugar-price crisis. The first is sugar company JDW Group, which is owned by Tareen. It received sugar-export subsidies of Rs 3.058 billion between 2015 and 2018, representing 12.28 percent of the total subsidies.

The other is the RYK group. Its portfolio includes four sugar mills owned by Bakhtiar’s brother, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Chaudhry Munir of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party, and Monis Elahi of the PML-Q party, which is part of the ruling coalition. Together they received 15.83 percent of the government’s total sugar-export subsidies between 2015 and 2018, amounting to Rs 3.944 billion.

“The sugar-inquiry commission has been actively engaging with about 10 mills, including three of mine. We are sharing all records asked for,” Tareen said in a message posted on Twitter on Monday

“We have given free access [to investigators] even to our server. Nothing has been seized as we are fulfilling all requests. We have nothing to hide.”

Legal experts said the government will face a long court battle if it pursues legal action in light of the commission’s report.

“The actual conviction of those accused in the sugar scam might take years as the government will have to prove the findings of the inquiry in court,” said barrister Omer Malik.

Italian experts sound alarm over coronavirus infection rate among doctors, health workers

Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian experts sound alarm over coronavirus infection rate among doctors, health workers

  • Lombardy’s death rate from coronavirus is about 17 percent
  • The central government has little to say on the issue
Updated 14 min 52 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Treating coronavirus patients in hospitals can dramatically increase the death rate from the illness, a study compiled by the regional health authority in Veneto, one of the Italian regions hardest hit by the outbreak, suggests.

The northern Italian region, along with neighboring Lombardy, has been at the center of Italy’s coronavirus emergency since the outbreak began in late February.

But the two regions, both in the wealthiest part of the country and with top-class hospital facilities, have sharply differing fatality rates, a fact that has puzzled health professionals.

Lombardy’s death rate from coronavirus is about 17 percent, while Veneto’s is about 5 percent.



In Lombardy, hospital staff have paid the highest price for the pandemic, with most of the 94 Italian doctors killed so far by the virus from the region.

Research suggests that one reason for the disparity in the death rate is that testing in Veneto has been much more extensive than in Lombardy and the rest of the country.

“The more tests that are carried out, the more positive cases are found, and that brings down the overall death rate among those infected,” experts say.

But another key factor, they believe, is that Lombardy admitted more people to hospital, while Veneto urged them to stay at home or to seek treatment in small local health clinics.

While Lombardy relies on big hospitals, Veneto has a more decentralized health system with more local clinics.

“In Lombardy, they hospitalized nearly 60 percent of confirmed cases, quickly running out of beds, especially in the intensive care units,” Giorgio Palu, a prominent virologist and adviser to the Veneto regional government on the pandemic, said.

“However, in Veneto, GPs and local health authorities acted like a filter. In the end, only 20 percent of people claiming sickness with coronavirus symptoms were hospitalized. We believe that this could have made the difference. By keeping at home people who were positive but asymptomatic, we avoided the overcrowding of hospitals and the spread of the virus.”

Palu believes that the decision to transfer patients from a hospital in the Lombardy town of Codogno, the original focus of the outbreak, to other hospitals in the region was a “very unfortunate” move.

“It exported the contagion. They acted out of emotion by bringing everyone into the hospitals. Instead they should have kept them outside for as long as possible,” he told the Corriere della Sera daily newspaper.

The differing strategies in Veneto and Lombardy stems from the fact that regional health authorities in Italy have a high degree of autonomy.

The central government has little to say on the issue, which has caused tensions between Rome and local governors demanding more resources.

Concerns that hospitals were becoming breeding grounds for the spread of coronavirus were raised by some Italian doctors in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

“Western health care systems have been built around the concept of patient-centered care, but the coronavirus pandemic requires home-based care,” Dr. Maurizio Cereda, one of the authors of the paper, said.

“Keeping patients at home rather than sending them to hospital will help contain the pandemic. Big hospitals in northern Italy are themselves becoming sources of infection.”

Cereda is convinced that sick patients have been passing on the infection to nurses, doctors, hospital staff and ambulance drivers, who then carried the virus back into the community when they returned home after work.

“Patients started arriving and the rate of infection in other patients soared. That is one thing that probably led to the current disaster,” he said, highlighting the high fatality rate among Italian medical staff.

Since the end of February 94 doctors have died from the illness and thousands of hospital staff have been infected by the virus — huge numbers compared with the rest of the world.

One of the latest Italian deaths, Dr. Marcello Natali, 57, repeatedly sounded the alarm about Italy’s failing response to the crisis in interviews as regional chief of the Federation of General Practitioners.

“We weren’t prepared for coronavirus,” Natali said in an interview only a few days before his death, warning about the lack of medical supplies available for fighting the contagion.

Natali claimed that while treating patients he couldn’t wear protective gloves because there weren’t enough to go around.

“They have run out of gloves,” he said.

According to Paolo Padroni, the federation’s secretary, almost 200 of the 600 doctors in the Lombardy province of Bergamo are sick, and health care workers make up about 6 percent of Italy’s 100,000 coronavirus cases.

“If we continue in this way, we risk not only that there will be insufficient doctors to assist everyone, but also that the same health professionals will become a vehicle for infection,” Giulio Gallera, chief of the Lombardy Health and Welfare Administration, told a media conference in Milan.

Topics: Italy Coronavirus

