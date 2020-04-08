Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

The Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel recently lit up with a solidarity message in support of its staff and medical professionals who are working tirelessly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s tallest clock tower beamed the words “Home Heroes” for 30 minutes, for the first time since its opening, in an initiative to honor national heroes for their efforts in protecting the nation from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The campaign was launched by Accor Hotels Makkah — Raffles Makkah Palace, Swissotel Makkah, and Swissotel Al-Maqam Makkah, and the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel.
This initiative was one of many others launched by the hospitality group in support of the brave medical professionals who are risking their lives to save others during this period as well as to support the Saudi government and its people.
Accor, in collaboration with a hospital in Makkah, delivered complimentary meals to the medical staff working with the group, as a token of gratitude and appreciation. The group also distributed a number of masks and sterilizers to citizens in Makkah, as part of serving the local community and backing the Kingdom’s efforts in maintaining the health and security of citizens and residents.
Faisal Abdallah, director of communications and PR, Accor Hotels, said: “Embracing the solidarity momentum, we launched this initiative, a first-of-its-kind in Makkah by lighting up the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel with the ‘Home Heroes’ message, empathizing with every member of our community. We support all efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia in wake of the new health crisis and ask the Almighty to protect and preserve the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.”
