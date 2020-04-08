You are here

  • Home
  • Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

The world’s tallest clock tower beamed the words ‘Home Heroes’ for 30 minutes.
Short Url

https://arab.news/m2ezq

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’

Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

The Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel recently lit up with a solidarity message in support of its staff and medical professionals who are working tirelessly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The world’s tallest clock tower beamed the words “Home Heroes” for 30 minutes, for the first time since its opening, in an initiative to honor national heroes for their efforts in protecting the nation from the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The campaign was launched by Accor Hotels Makkah — Raffles Makkah Palace, Swissotel Makkah, and Swissotel Al-Maqam Makkah, and the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel.
This initiative was one of many others launched by the hospitality group in support of the brave medical professionals who are risking their lives to save others during this period as well as to support the Saudi government and its people.
Accor, in collaboration with a hospital in Makkah, delivered complimentary meals to the medical staff working with the group, as a token of gratitude and appreciation. The group also distributed a number of masks and sterilizers to citizens in Makkah, as part of serving the local community and backing the Kingdom’s efforts in maintaining the health and security of citizens and residents.
Faisal Abdallah, director of communications and PR, Accor Hotels, said: “Embracing the solidarity momentum, we launched this initiative, a first-of-its-kind in Makkah by lighting up the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel with the ‘Home Heroes’ message, empathizing with every member of our community. We support all efforts of the government of Saudi Arabia in wake of the new health crisis and ask the Almighty to protect and preserve the health of the Kingdom’s citizens and residents.”

Topics: Makkah Clock Royal Tower

Marine life can be rebuilt by 2050: KAUST study

The integrity of reef fish communities adds resilience to coral reefs and facilitates their recovery once pressures are removed. Credit: Manu San Felix, Nat Geo
Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Marine life can be rebuilt by 2050: KAUST study

Updated 5 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

An international study recently published in the journal Nature that was led by KAUST Professors Carlos Duarte and Susana Agustí lays out the essential road map of actions required for the planet’s marine life to recover to full abundance by 2050.
The project brings together the world’s leading marine scientists working across four continents, in 10 countries and from 16 universities, including KAUST, Aarhus University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Colorado State University, Boston University, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile, Sorbonne Universite, James Cook University, The University of Queensland, Dalhousie University and the University of York.
“We are at a point where we can choose between a legacy of a resilient and vibrant ocean or an irreversibly disrupted ocean,” said Duarte, KAUST professor of marine science and the Tarek Ahmed Juffali research chair in Red Sea ecology.
“Our study documents recovery of marine populations, habitats and ecosystems following past conservation interventions. It provides specific, evidence-based recommendations to scale proven solutions globally,” Duarte added.
Although humans have greatly altered marine life to its detriment in the past, the researchers found evidence of the remarkable resilience of marine life and an emerging shift from steep losses of life throughout the 20th century to a slowing down of losses — and in some instances even recovery — over the first two decades of the 21st century.
The evidence — along with particularly spectacular cases of recovery, such as the example of humpback whales — highlights that the abundance of marine life can be restored, enabling a more sustainable, ocean-based economy.
The review states that the recovery rate of marine life can be accelerated to achieve substantial recovery within two to three decades for most components of marine ecosystems, provided that climate change is tackled and efficient interventions are deployed at large scale.

We are at a point where we can choose between a legacy of a resilient and vibrant ocean or an irreversibly disrupted ocean.

Carlos Duarte, KAUST Professor of Marine Science

“Rebuilding marine life represents a doable grand challenge for humanity, an ethical obligation and a smart economic objective to achieve a sustainable future,” said Agusti, KAUST professor of marine science.
By studying the impact of previously successful ocean conservation interventions and recovery trends, the researchers identified nine components integral to rebuilding marine life: Salt marshes, mangroves, seagrasses, coral reefs, kelp, oyster reefs, fisheries, megafauna and the deep sea.
By stacking a combination of six complementary interventions called “recovery wedges,” the report identifies specific actions within the broad themes of protecting species, harvesting wisely, protecting spaces, restoring habitats, reducing pollution and the mitigation of climate change.
A key element identified for success is the mitigation of climate change by reducing global greenhouse gas emissions. The goal of rebuilding the abundance of marine life can only succeed if the most ambitious goals within the Paris Agreement are reached.

Latest updates

Makkah Clock Royal Tower lights up for ‘Home Heroes’
Marine life can be rebuilt by 2050: KAUST study
Alfa Co. gives away free meals to medics
Blackboard launches hassle-free online portal
Saudi Arabia suspends prison sentences in debt cases

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.