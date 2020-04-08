You are here

Philippines reports five new deaths, 106 more coronavirus cases

date 2020-04-08

Residents wait for a priest for the blessing during the Palm Sunday event in Manila on April 5, 2020, as part of the Easter observance. (AFP)
Reuters

  Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry said on Wednesday the coronavirus outbreak has killed five more people, with 106 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have risen to 182 while infections have increased to 3,870. Twelve patients recovered on Wednesday, bringing the total to 96, it added.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Russia reports record daily rise in new coronavirus cases, infections up to 8,672

Reuters

  The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63
MOSCOW: The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by more than 1,000 for the second day running, taking the total to 8,672, the crisis response center said on Wednesday.
The number of reported cases rose by 1,175, a record daily rise, while deaths increased by five to 63, the center said.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

