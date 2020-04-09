You are here

  • Home
  • Filipino troops donate wages to help fight COVID-19 outbreak

Filipino troops donate wages to help fight COVID-19 outbreak

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) will donate part of their salaries to help fight the coronavirus disese (COVID-19) pandemic. (Files/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5dbcm

Updated 09 April 2020
Ellie Aben

Filipino troops donate wages to help fight COVID-19 outbreak

  • The amount to be deducted from salaries will be equitable according to rank
Updated 09 April 2020
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Filipino troops have gone beyond the call of duty and agreed to give up a portion of their pay to help the country’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) announced the gesture on Wednesday, a day after President Rodrigo Duterte approved an extension to a total lockdown on Luzon — the country’s main island housing the capital Manila — until April 30.

“In commiserating with our countrymen who were unfortunate to contract the disease (COVID-19), and as a manifestation of full support to government, each regular member of the AFP — from the highest-ranking general to the lowest-ranking personnel — will donate an amount based from a certain percentage deduction from their respective base pays for May,” said AFP chief, Gen. Felimon Santos Jr.

The amount to be deducted from salaries will be equitable according to rank. Santos will make the most significant contribution of 10,484 Philippine pesos ($207), while the lowest-ranking soldier, a private, along with airmen and apprentice seamen will donate 100 pesos.

AFP spokesperson, Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, said that the AFP leadership had “heard the commander-in-chief’s candid admission in a televised address to the nation (on Monday night) that the government will not have sufficient funds to deal completely with the massive impacts of COVID-19.”

Since the soldiers’ salaries for April are already out for payment, the donation — deductible from their base pay for May — will be available by the third week of April.

The amount expected to be raised is around 16,953,490 pesos, with the AFP chief expected to hand over the donations to the Office of Civil Defense to procure medical supplies and other equipment.

“With this amount drawn from our individual base pays for a month, we hope to help augment scarce government resources. Through this humble gesture of the AFP’s solidarity and unwavering support to the government it is sworn to protect and defend, we aim to share the burden in the nation’s fight against this contagion,” Santos said.

HIGHLIGHT

Gesture aimed at ‘sharing nation’s burden’ in tackling pandemic: Armed forces chief.

He added that AFP personnel, similar to their counterparts around the world, were also on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our heart goes out to our people. Seeing and feeling their hardships daily from the checkpoints, quarantine centers, and relief distribution sites we man, we commit to them our resolute efforts to win over this pandemic. We are one with them in keeping the faith that together we will hurdle this test of the Filipino’s indomitable spirit.”

Meanwhile, Filipino Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana paid tribute to medical and healthcare personnel and other frontline workers for their sacrifices in helping contain the spread of the virus.

“While the situation we are facing today is truly challenging, the pandemic also brought to the forefront the power of our bayanihan spirit, which is greatly contributing to the developments in our fight against this virus,” said Lorenzana, adding that “every effort, great or small, to help those who need it the most during this crisis is a testament to the resilience and generosity of Filipinos.

“As we ponder on the true meaning of the Lenten season, we honor our medical and healthcare professionals, the members of the academe, our researchers and scientists, our service industry workers, hard-working public servants, security forces, private enterprises and civil society organizations, and every Filipino who heeded the call to unite as we work to heal as one,” the defense chief added.

Urging people to do their bit by staying at home, Lorenzana assured the public that the government was treating the pandemic with the utmost priority and urgency.

“For its part, the Department of National Defense shall continue to support the efforts of the national government to address the ongoing health emergency effectively. Working together as one nation, this is a fight that we will surely win. I do not doubt that we will overcome this pandemic,” he said.

As of Wednesday, the Philippines had recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 3,870, with 96 recoveries, and 182 deaths.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

World
Philippines reports five new deaths, 106 more coronavirus cases
Special
World
Lockdown extended on Philippines’ largest island until April 30

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AP

Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus

  • US government uses an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border crackdowns ever
  • Trump administration has offered little detail on the rules that have yet to be challenged in court
Updated 4 min 54 sec ago
AP

SAN DIEGO: A US Border Patrol agent wouldn’t let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter needed asylum, pointing to the coronavirus. That confrontation in Texas came just days after the Trump administration quietly shut down the nation’s asylum system for the first time in decades in the name of public health.
“The agent told us about the virus and that we couldn’t go further, but she didn’t let us speak or anything,” said Reyes, 35, who was shuttled to a crossing March 24 in Reynosa, Mexico, a violent border city.
She tried to get home to crime-ridden Honduras despite learning her brother had been killed there and her mother and 7-year-old daughter had fled to the Nicaraguan border. But she was stuck in Mexico as the virus closed borders in Central America.
The US government used an obscure public health law to justify one of its most aggressive border crackdowns ever. People fleeing violence and poverty to seek refuge in the US are whisked to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico without a chance to apply for asylum. It eclipses President Donald Trump’s other policies to curtail immigration — which often rely on help from Mexico — by setting aside decades-old national and international laws.
Mexico is again providing critical support. It’s accepting not only Mexicans, but people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras who accounted for well over half of all US border arrests last year.
The Trump administration has offered little detail on the rules that, unlike its other immigration policies, have yet to be challenged in court. The secrecy means the rules got little attention as they took effect March 20, the same day Trump announced the southern border was closed to nonessential travel.
“The administration is able to do what they always wanted to do,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, policy counsel for the American Immigration Council, which has criticized the administration. “I don’t see this slowing down.”
The administration tapped a law allowing the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ban foreigners if their entry would create “a serious danger” to the spread of communicable disease. The US has the most cases in the world by far. CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield issued a 30-day order but said he may extend the rules.
Mexico won’t take unaccompanied children and other “vulnerable people,” including people over 65 and those who are pregnant or sick, said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, Mexico’s consul general in San Diego.
The US also is returning Central American children who travel with grandparents, siblings and other relatives, said a congressional aide who was briefed by US Customs and Border Protection officials and spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information was not intended for public release. Previously, children who weren’t with parents or guardians were considered unaccompanied and automatically put into the asylum pipeline.
The health risks of holding migrants in crowded spaces like Border Patrol stations is “the touchstone of this order,” Redfield wrote. He said exceptions to immediately expelling someone can be considered but didn’t elaborate.
An internal Border Patrol memo obtained by ProPublica said an agent who determines that a migrant claims a “reasonably believable” fear of being tortured can be referred for additional screening under the UN Convention Against Torture, a lesser form of asylum that’s harder to qualify for.
Under the rules, agents take migrants to the nearest border crossing in specially designated vehicles and avoid stations, minimizing the risk of exposure to the virus.
Matthew Dyman, a spokesman for Customs and Border Protection, the Border Patrol’s parent agency, declined to comment on the internal memo or provide guidance about the new rules.
“Obtaining and posting leaked information is a great way to degrade trust and communication between CBP and the media,” he said.
In less than two weeks, the US has expelled more than 7,000 people, according to the congressional aide who was briefed last week. Those not sent to Mexico are flown to their home countries. CBP had about 300 people in custody last week, down from a peak of more than 19,000 during last year’s surge of border crossers.
March’s border enforcement numbers were expected to be released Thursday and may offer a closer look at the impact of the virus.
Ten Senate Democrats sent a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who oversees border agencies, saying the Trump administration appeared to have “granted itself sweeping powers to summarily expel large, unknown numbers of individuals arriving at our border.”

Topics: US Migration

Related

World
Trump offers concessions on immigrants in return for wall funds
Update
World
Trump demands $5.7 bn for steel barrier on US-Mexico border in Oval Office speech

Latest updates

Sudan still in crisis a year after Bashir’s ouster
Trump quietly shuts down asylum at US borders to fight virus
Singapore migrant workers live in fear as virus hits dorms
Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 4,974, deaths by 246
New Zealand orders quarantine for returning citizens in coronavirus battle

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.