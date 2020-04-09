You are here

  • Home
  • Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’

Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke of the abuse — including racial slurs — he had been subjected to since the public health crisis began. (Keystone via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jb68

Updated 09 April 2020
AFP

Taiwan demands apology from WHO chief over virus ‘slander’

  • WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity to fight the disease
  • ‘Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan’
Updated 09 April 2020
AFP

TAIPEI: Taiwan demanded an apology from the World Health Organization chief on Thursday after he accused the island’s government of leading personal attacks against him and his agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for unity to fight the disease on Wednesday after US President Donald Trump criticized the global health body and threatened to cut its funding.
During the press conference he spoke of the abuse — including racial slurs — he had been subjected to since the public health crisis began.
Tedros largely avoided mentioning Trump by name but he did single out the government in Taipei, which has been frozen out of the WHO after political pressure from Beijing.
“Three months ago, this attack came from Taiwan,” he told reporters in Geneva.
“They didn’t disassociate themselves. They even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn’t care,” Tedros said.
The comments sparked anger in Taiwan, which described Tedros’ comments as “baseless.”
“Our country has never encouraged the public to launch personal attacks against him or made any racially discriminatory comments,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou told reporters on Thursday.
“Our government demands an immediate clarification and an apology from director-general Tedros over such extremely irresponsible act of slander,” she added.
Relations between the WHO and Taiwan have worsened considerably since the pandemic began, even as health experts have lauded Taiwan for its response to the virus.
It has just 379 confirmed COVID-19 patients and five deaths despite its close proximity and trade links with China, where the pandemic began.
Taiwan used to be able to obtain observer status at the WHO’s annual assembly.
But diplomatic pressure from Beijing in recent years has pushed Taiwan out of major international bodies including the WHO and ICAO — the UN’s aviation agency.
China’s Communist Party regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has vowed to one day seize the island — by force if necessary.
Beijing’s efforts to isolate the island have ramped up since the election of President Tsai Ing-wen in 2016 because does not view the island as part of a “one China.”
Critics of Tedros have accused the WHO under his leadership of being too close to Beijing and complimentary of China’s response to the coronavirus.
In a tweet threatening to cut funding, Trump called the organization “very China centric.”
Tedros has denied being partisan or holding any geopolitical bias.
“Please quarantine COVID politics. That’s what we want. We don’t care about personal attacks,” he said.

Topics: Coronavirus Taiwan WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Related

World
Chinese military aircraft cross into Taiwan airspace: Taipei
World
Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen meets top US official after her election win

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable

Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
AP

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable

  • The British government said Wednesday evening that the prime minister was making “steady progress” at St. Thomas’ Hospital and sitting up in bed
  • More than 7,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures
Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
AP
LONDON: Britons braced Thursday for several more weeks in lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in a London hospital after three nights in intensive care for treatment of his coronavirus infection.
The British government said Wednesday evening that the prime minister was making “steady progress” at St. Thomas’ Hospital and sitting up in bed. He has been receiving oxygen but not on a ventilator since his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was admitted to an ICU.
Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said Thursday that Johnson was stable and “seems to be doing reasonably well.”
An update on the prime minister’s condition is expected later.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in while Johnson is ill, will chair a meeting of the government’s COBRA crisis committee to discuss whether to extend restrictions on public activity and people’s movements imposed March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.
The original restrictions were for three weeks, a period that ends Monday. But there is little prospect of the government’s stay-home order and business closures being lifted. Restrictions could be strengthened if people flock to parks and outdoor spaces over what is forecast to be a warm, sunny Easter weekend.
More than 7,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures. While the number of new confirmed cases has begun to plateau, deaths continue to rise. On Wednesday, the UK reported 938 deaths, the country’s biggest increase to date.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was no prospect of the lockdown being “lifted immediately or even imminently.”
“I wouldn’t expect any change coming out of today’s COBRA meeting,” she told Sky News.
Dowden said “the curve (of new cases) is beginning to flatten.”
“This is the moment that we need to stick to the path we’ve chosen,” he told Sky News. “The British people have really come behind this. We shouldn’t be giving up this Easter weekend, that is the number one thing.”

Latest updates

UK braces for more virus deaths; Johnson reported stable
Iraq appoints third PM-designate, after second withdraws
France rules Google must pay news firms for content
Spain sees daily drop in virus deaths, over 15,000 total
Iran says 117 new virus deaths take total past 4,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.