How tech is helping to beat the virus lockdown blues

Face time: Karen Dolva, CEO of No Isolation, uses a tech device called Komp, which allows older people to receive messages and two-way family video calls. (AFP)
Updated 49 sec ago
AFP

  • Norwegian startup tackles isolation among the elderly — at the push of a button
Updated 49 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: Widower Per Leif Rolid lives alone on his farm, a two-hour drive from Oslo. His sense of isolation has mounted with the coronavirus pandemic, but a simple screen is helping him stay in touch — without requiring any computer know-how.

Rolid, 87, has never owned a computer, smartphone or tablet. But that has not stopped him from getting messages, photos and video calls from his grandchildren scattered around the world.

The secret? A screen that looks like a mix between an old-fashioned television and radio, placed next to his TV.

There is no keyboard, login or password. And there is just one button to turn the machine on and adjust the volume, like an old-fashioned radio. On the other end, relatives can take a few minutes out of their day to contact the family patriarch via an app.

“I can see them while talking to them. I keep in touch with family at home and abroad, on travels. I feel like I can be with my family all the time,” Rolid says with a smile.

The tech revolution that has changed our daily lives in so many ways has left parts of the population behind.

According to a study carried out by the British Red Cross, more than 9 million adults in Britain feel lonely, including 4 million of those aged 55 and over.

In Norway, 35 percent of people over the age of 67 live alone.

That feeling of isolation risks being aggravated by confinement measures during the coronavirus outbreak, as older people are told to avoid physical contact with
others since they are most at risk.

According to psychologist and physiologist Christopher Lien, the added isolation is “particularly regrettable.”

“Lots of old people have quite a small social network and if you add weeks of social isolation to that, it’s clear that for a lot of them this network becomes even smaller,” he said.

“In the worst cases, they can end up feeling disoriented in space and time. They lose their bearings when they can’t get together in their nursing home or have visits from friends and family.”

The virus crisis could give a boost to tech companies developing products to bridge the gap between generations, with analogue people on one end and their digital-savvy counterparts on the other.

The global market for such machines — known as telepresence robots — could rise by 20 to 35 percent this year because of coronavirus, and could hit $400 million, according to Lian Jye Su, tech analyst at ABI Research.

The screen used by Per Leif Rolid on his farm in Redalen was made by Norwegian startup No Isolation, which specializes in using technology to tackle loneliness among vulnerable groups.

“We know that this is not something that exclusively happens during a pandemic, but it became clear that this harms the most vulnerable first and the hardest,” said No Isolation CEO Karen Dolva.

“All of a sudden the families realized that we have to take them online,” noting that “granddad doesn’t have to be digital to
be online.”

The screen, called Komp, “becomes like their window to the family in the day-to-day life.”

Topics: Coronavirus

MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Frank Kane

MENA economies face $116 billion hit from virus, oil slump: World Bank

  • Report warns of ‘uncertainty and fear’ amid calls for transparency to help region recover from twin economic shocks
Updated 23 min 36 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in gross domestic product (GDP) this year because of twin hits from the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of demand for oil, the World Bank is forecasting.

The fall in GDP, which amounts to about $116 billion off the region’s economies, has accelerated from the 2.1 percent downturn the bank estimated just last month. In October 2019, the bank said Middle East economies would grow by 2.6 percent this year.

Ferid Belhaj, the bank’s vice president for the MENA region, said: “More than any other region, MENA is confronting two distinct but related shocks with the spread of the virus and the collapse in oil prices.”

The gloomy forecasts were contained in a new World Bank report entitled “How transparency can help MENA.”

The bank left open the option to change its forecasts again if deteriorating economic conditions warranted that.

FASTFACT

3.7 %

MENA is facing a 3.7 percent contraction in GDP this year.

“The costs of the current crisis are fluid, because it is difficult to predict how the global economy, national policies, and societies will react as the pandemic spreads,” the report said.

The bank said greater transparency, identified as a structural defect in the region, would help an economic recovery once the spread of the pandemic is halted.

“Across the region, transparency can help lead to growth with enhanced trust in government in the years and decades to come,” Belhaj said.

But the report left no doubt as to the severity of the situation in the region. “As the coronavirus pandemic sweeps across MENA, uncertainty and fear are gripping the streets. While citizens have turned to their governments to act, decades of lack of transparency has bred distrust and undermined State credibility,” it said.

“People cannot be certain if daily reporting and updates are true. As someone aptly described the leadership response to the coronavirus: ‘When you lose people’s trust, even when you tell the truth, people won’t believe you’,” the report added.

“Since the beginning of the 21st century, growth of output per capita across MENA has been lower than what is typical for economies with the same levels of development. The authors argue that if the region had grown at the typical rate observed in the rest of the world, the region would be at least 20 percent richer than it is today,” the World Bank said.

“The lack of data and transparency in the region could be at least partly responsible for the region’s chronic low-growth syndrome. Indeed, as this report demonstrates, MENA stands out as the only region of the world to experience an absolute decline in their index of data transparency between 2005 and 2018,” it added.

“The pandemic is affecting MENA economies across four channels: The deterioration of public health; falling global demand for the region’s goods and services; declines in MENA’s domestic supply and demand because of social distancing measures; and, importantly, falling oil prices.”

Last week, the bank unveiled a $160 billion financial support package for developing countries.

Topics: MENA Middle East and North Africa World Bank Coronavirus

