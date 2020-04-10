You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases

Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases

The Philippines’ main island of Luzon was put under quarantine due to rising coronavirus cases. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2ps4x

Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases

  • Country’s main island of Luzon was put under quarantine due to rising coronavirus cases
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 119 new infections.
The death toll in the Southeast Asian country has reached 221, while confirmed cases totalled 4,195.
Sixteen more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 140, the ministry said in a bulletin.

Topics: Coronavirus Philippines

Related

Special
World
Lockdown extended on Philippines’ largest island until April 30
World
Philippines reports 14 new coronavirus deaths, 104 more infections

Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512

Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Reuter

Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512

  • Total number of cases and deaths rise to 3,512 and 306, respectively
Updated 2 min 6 sec ago
Reuter
JAKARTA: Indonesia reported 219 new coronavirus cases and 26 new deaths, a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told reporters on Friday.
This brings the total number of cases and deaths to 3,512 and 306, respectively.

Latest updates

Indonesia reports 219 new coronavirus cases, total 3,512
Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases
Despite OPEC+ drama, oil markets uncertain on ‘historic’ deal
UAE confirms 331 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths
Thailand reports 50 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.