MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Friday reported 18 more coronavirus deaths and 119 new infections.
The death toll in the Southeast Asian country has reached 221, while confirmed cases totalled 4,195.
Sixteen more patients have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 140, the ministry said in a bulletin.
Philippines records 18 more coronavirus deaths, 119 new cases
- Country’s main island of Luzon was put under quarantine due to rising coronavirus cases
