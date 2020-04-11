You are here

Palestinian restaurant feeding London’s ‘frontline soldiers’ battling virus

Hiba Express staff holding signs of support for the UK’s National Health Service as they prepare food for its workers. (Supplied)
TAREK ALI AHMAD

LONDON: Palestinian restaurant Hiba Express is offering half-price meals to all National Health Service, Transport for London and Metropolitan Police staff in the UK’s capital amid the battle against coronavirus.

“We decided that those who might actually benefit from our services are those soldiers on the front line, the critical workers,” Osama Qashoo, founder of the family-run business, told Arab News.

He said the restaurant group has been converted from a business into a relief committee, offering help and aid to all those in need.

“We go to hospitals, we take our precautions and we distribute (meals). We go outside hospitals and cook for those tired people,” he added. COVID-19 has left more than 100,000 dead worldwide, just under 9,000 of them in the UK.

“We’re from Palestine, where the situation of lockdown and curfew is very familiar. We’ve been under lockdown and siege for many years,” Qashoo said. “My heroes are my team — they’re very noble. We’re all from the Arab world — from Algeria, Morocco, Iraq, Tunisia, Palestine and Jordan,” he added.

“All of us are giving our time for free, most of them are volunteering, we’re taking this very seriously and we’re not taking anything in return.”

One of the dishes that Hiba offers in its deals is maqlouba, which translates to upside-down in Arabic. It is a Levantine dish consisting of meat, rice and vegetables that is served upside down.

“We tell people ‘everything is upside down,’ so just have it for lunch. It’s working and it’s making people laugh. It’s very rewarding and very humbling to be part of this effort to try and help,” Qashoo said.

While other businesses are focusing on minimizing financial losses, Hiba is focusing on its contributions to the community during these extraordinary times, he added.

“It’s very rewarding, and makes you feel alive and part of this community,” he said. “I’m very proud that we’re using our Palestinian experience of hardship to help in London, which I never thought would be in this crazy situation.”

CAIRO: Egyptian society is facing controversy over its handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak.
As of Thursday, Egypt had recorded 1,699 cases of the disease, with 118 deaths.
Many believe that hospitals have been contributing to the spread of the virus amid daily announcements of doctors and nurses resulting positive.
In March, several hospitals were shut down including the University of Alexandria Hospital, the Al-Shorouk Hospital in Cairo and the Al-Salam Hospital in Mohandessin when medical staff were infected by COVID-19, according to sources in the Ministry of Health.
The National Cancer Institute in downtown Cairo was also closed after discovering that 17 doctors and nurses were infected by the virus.
Authorities ordered an investigation amid accusations that information regarding the spread of the virus in the institute was being concealed.
The institute is the largest of its kind in the Middle East. It treats 300,000 patients annually and employs 600 nurses and 750 doctors.
“COVID-19 infections started a week before the discovery from a nurse who showed symptoms of the virus,” said the institute’s director, Hatem Abu Al-Qasim.
“The nurse was later quarantined after her test resulted positive.”
Al-Qasim told an Egyptian satellite TV channel that the nurse, considered case zero, worked in another hospital assumed to be the source of the virus.
Comments of this nature have reinforced Egyptians’ fear of healthcare in the country.
Hajar Ashmawi, a pharmacist at the National Cancer Institute, accused the director of rejecting calls to close down the institute until it was disinfected.
“Those who fear getting infected by the virus should submit their resignation and stop coming to the institute,” Ashmawi quoted Al-Qasim as saying.

She said Al-Qasim had threatened pharmaceutical staff who refused to work by taking unspecified measures against them and saying that he was able replace them with new staff members.
MP Hatem Bashat disclosed the discovery of 22 cases of infected doctors and nurses at Al-Zaytoun Specialized Hospital in Amiriya.
Talking to Arab News, Bashat confirmed that the infection was transmitted to the hospital after a 72-year-old woman was admitted on March 23 for kidney dialysis.
According to Bashat, she manifested symptoms of the virus during her stay in the intensive care unit. She later tested positive for COVID-19. She died in the hospital on April 4.
“I understand the concerns and fears toward doctors at this stage,” Dr. Ahmed Youssef, a chest specialist at a quarantine hospital in Cairo, said.
“I too am afraid of becoming infected, but we must all join forces to fight this virus,” Youssef said.
Many people who, until recently, praised medical staff for their efforts in fighting the infection have now become pessimistic with regard to how well the healthcare system is coping.
This bleak outlook has prompted some people and institutions to launch awareness campaigns about the role of doctors in fighting the virus.
On Wednesday, Egypt extended the nationwide night-time curfew by two weeks in an attempt to curb the spread of the virus.
The country also extended other preventative measures, including the closure of schools and universities and the suspension of international flights.

