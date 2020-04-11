Ten more people recover from COVID-19 in Kuwait

DUBAI: Kuwait’s health ministry confirmed that 10 people had recovered from coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries to 133, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.
Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah said the recovered patients included six Kuwaitis and four expats.
There have been 993 people infected with the virus so far.
