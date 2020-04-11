You are here

Ten more people recover from COVID-19 in Kuwait

Expatriate returning from Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon arrive to be re-tested at a Kuwaiti health ministry containment and screening zone for COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Kuwait City on March 16, 2020. (File/AFP)
Updated 11 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Kuwait’s health ministry confirmed that 10 people had recovered from coronavirus, raising the total number of recoveries to 133, state news agency KUNA reported on Saturday.
Kuwait's Minister of Health Dr Basel Al-Sabah said the recovered patients included six Kuwaitis and four expats.
There have been 993 people infected with the virus so far.

