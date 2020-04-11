You are here

Quarantine catch-up: At home with Lebanese style star Mayada Sleiman

UAE-based influencer Mayada Sleiman opens up about her quarantine routine. (File/Instagram)
Updated 11 April 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: As people across the world stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, we catch up with our favorite stars who answer a quickfire round of questions about their time in self-isolation. 

UAE-based influencer Mayada Sleiman has been binge-watching Netflix shows, cooking up a storm and spending valuable time with her family.

How has self-isolation been for you so far?

Not bad, actually. I’m spending more time with the kids

What’s the biggest challenge?

Staying positive and trying to keep my healthy routine between working out and eating healthy food.



What is something positive that has happened due to self-isolation in your life?

I’m really enjoying spending my time with the family and it’s the most positive thing

What are you currently watching in self-isolation?

What am I not watching! My favorite so far is “La Casa de Papel,” or “Money Heist” (on Netflix).

What are you eating? Have you tried cooking anything new?

I’m cooking every day and yes, I’m always trying new recipes.

How are you keeping fit?

I work out almost four times per week (and am) keeping my diet as before. And I only cheat on weekends!

How are you staying social?

I tried House Party (the popular gaming application) and Zoom calls.

Any tips for bored readers?

I keep doing things like teaching my kids, cooking, organizing the house, watching series and by doing this I feel like my day is full.

In self-isolation, are you relaxed or do you feel the need to be extra  productive?

I’m relaxed actually and now I’m really organized and I sleep on time which is  perfect for me.

Are you living in your PJS, or taking the time to get dressed up?

It depends on the mood, but I put on my clothes — mostly a casual look during the day so I don’t feel sleepy!

 

Father of modern Iraqi architecture dies of COVID-19

BAGHDAD: Rifat Chadirji, known as the father of modern Iraqi architecture, died late Friday in the United Kingdom after contracting the novel coronavirus, friends and Iraqi officials have said.
The 93-year-old architect and photographer is credited with designing some of Iraq’s most well-known structures, including the iconic “Freedom Monument” in the now protest hub of Baghdad’s Tahrir Square its name.
“He was a giant of 20th century Iraq,” said Caecilia Pieri, a scholar focusing on Baghdad’s modern architecture who knew Chadirji well.
Top Iraqi officials including President Barham Saleh and caretaker premier Adel Abdel Mahdi mourned him on Saturday.
“With the death of Rifat Chadirji, architecture in Iraq and the world has lost its modern lung,” Saleh wrote.
Born in Baghdad in 1926, Chadirji studied in London and returned to Iraq in the 1950s to design his magnum opus — an elegant arch entitled “The Unknown Soldier” — as well as the capital’s post office and other public buildings.
But when the Baathist regime came to power, it tore down “The Unknown Soldier,” replaced it with a statue of Saddam Hussein and tossed Chadirji into the infamous Abu Ghraib prison, where he remained for 20 months.
He wrote about the experience in “The Wall Between Two Darknesses,” relating how Saddam had him released from prison to design a conference center.
Chadirji moved to Beirut a few years later and lived abroad during most of the devastating 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, the 1990 Gulf War, a decade of international sanctions and the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Saddam.
When he returned to Iraq in 2009, he was scarred by what he found.
“I cannot believe what has happened to the buildings in Baghdad, everything has been almost completely destroyed,” Chadirji said at the time.
In 2019, another one of his famed buildings was torn down: the National Insurance Company in Mosul, a seven-story building from where the Daesh group thew men accused of being gay to their deaths.
The structure was ravaged by the months-long fight to oust Daesh from Mosul and a municipal committee later decided to demolish what was left of it saying it could not be restored.
The NIC building was seen as a prime example of modern Iraqi design, with rows of slim archways and projected windows reminiscent of Iraq’s beloved “shanasheel.”
Chadirji had been a longtime advocate of preservation, working even under Saddam to halt the demolition of traditional Iraqi architecture in Baghdad.
“A people that cannot take care of its creations is a people without a memory,” he said in 2009.

