Quarantine catch-up: At home with Lebanese style star Mayada Sleiman

DUBAI: As people across the world stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, we catch up with our favorite stars who answer a quickfire round of questions about their time in self-isolation.

UAE-based influencer Mayada Sleiman has been binge-watching Netflix shows, cooking up a storm and spending valuable time with her family.

How has self-isolation been for you so far?

Not bad, actually. I’m spending more time with the kids

What’s the biggest challenge?

Staying positive and trying to keep my healthy routine between working out and eating healthy food.

What is something positive that has happened due to self-isolation in your life?

I’m really enjoying spending my time with the family and it’s the most positive thing

What are you currently watching in self-isolation?

What am I not watching! My favorite so far is “La Casa de Papel,” or “Money Heist” (on Netflix).

What are you eating? Have you tried cooking anything new?

I’m cooking every day and yes, I’m always trying new recipes.

How are you keeping fit?

I work out almost four times per week (and am) keeping my diet as before. And I only cheat on weekends!

How are you staying social?

I tried House Party (the popular gaming application) and Zoom calls.

Any tips for bored readers?

I keep doing things like teaching my kids, cooking, organizing the house, watching series and by doing this I feel like my day is full.

In self-isolation, are you relaxed or do you feel the need to be extra productive?

I’m relaxed actually and now I’m really organized and I sleep on time which is perfect for me.

Are you living in your PJS, or taking the time to get dressed up?

It depends on the mood, but I put on my clothes — mostly a casual look during the day so I don’t feel sleepy!