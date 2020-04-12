You are here

Saudi Arabia issues coronavirus precautionary guidebook for returning nationals

According to the WHO, people can catch COVID-19 from others who have the virus. The disease can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 April 2020
Arab News

  • Nationals arriving in the Kingdom should avoid paying with cash, and use bank cards instead
  • The ministry added that there has not been yet any proof that the coronavirus flies in the air
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s health ministry has issued a precautionary guidebook for citizens arriving in the kingdom, as part of the country’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus, state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.

Citizens should isolate themselves before their return to the country and not leave their homes except if it is necessary, the ministry said in a tweet. They should also avoid getting in contact with others and should follow hygiene guidelines, including handwashing with soap and water or using sanitizers, it added.

The ministry also said that citizens showing coronavirus symptoms and living with groups of people, should wear surgical masks, isolate themselves and never share their properties with anyone. They should also leave a safe distance between them and other people and should never approach anyone showing coronavirus symptoms, it added.

Nationals arriving in the Kingdom should also avoid paying with cash, and use bank cards instead, the ministry said.

It also warned that surgical masks should not be worn unless the person complains of respiratory symptoms, or looks after a coronavirus infected patient.

The ministry added that there has not been yet any proof that the coronavirus flies in the air, but rather is transmitted through sneezing or coughing.

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health on Thursday said the number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom has reached 3,651, of which 2,919 were active, including 57 in intensive care.

Some 685 patients had been treated and 47 had died, the ministry said.

It has also confirmed the death of four patients from different nationalities, raising the death toll to 20. The recovered patients in the states has risen to 588, after the ministry reported that 170 people recovered.

1,639 repatriated Saudis placed in isolation

Updated 12 April 2020
Rawan Radwan

  • The first flight evacuated 250 Saudi citizens from Jakarta, Indonesia
  • On Saturday 219 Saudis arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Some 1,639 repatriated Saudi nationals have so far been tested for coronavirus and placed in mandatory isolation, Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Saturday.

Saudi embassies in cooperation with authorities have begun arrangements to bring back stranded nationals, complying with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to facilitate procedures for the return of citizens. 

On Saturday 219 Saudis arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, landing at King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. 

Passengers will undergo 12 different preventive check-ups for COVID-19 in three stages — before boarding the plane, inside the cabin and then finally upon arrival. 

The Ministry of Health has allocated a checkpoint through which incoming passengers pass mandatory thermal cameras to ensure passenger safety upon arrival. Suspicious cases are isolated from other arrivals and transferred safely to a designated area further away. 

A worker at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh sanitizes the luggage of Saudis repatriated from the US early Sunday. (SPA)

Passengers are also required to sanitize their hands before starting procedures at the passport and customs control area, where a distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained between the passenger and passport officer. 

They are then escorted to their designated guesthouses. The Ministry of Tourism has allocated over 11,000 rooms so far across the Kingdom to accommodate the number of repatriations for the 14-day isolation period, which is supervised by the Ministry of Health. 

Buses transporting the arriving passengers have been provided by the Ministry of Education and are equipped with safety measures and services.

The first flight evacuating Saudi citizens came from Jakarta. It arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh with 250 Saudi passengers aboard. The first repatriation was by bus, transporting a group of nearly 200 Saudis from Bahrain via the King Fahd Causeway connecting the two nations. 

Requests to return home can be filled through a dedicated platform on the Saudi Foreign Ministry's website http://www.mofa.gov.sa/es.

Three Saudi airports, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, have been prepared to receive passengers from Jakarta, Washington, Kuala Lumpur, Mauritius, Muscat, London, Manila, Maldives, Colombo and New York as part of the first phase of repatriation.

