Boris Johnson says he owes 'life' to coronavirus medics after leaving hospital

Johnson, who spent three days in intensive care this week after contracting COVID-19, praised staff treating him in a state-run hospital. (File/AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

  • The country is now seeing death tolls to match Europe’s hardest-hit nations Italy and Spain
  • It is uncertain when Britain might be able to lift stringent social distancing measures rolled out on March 23
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson left hospital on Sunday and thanked the National Health Service for saving his life, saying “things could have gone either way” for him as he battled COVID-19.
Johnson, 55, was taken to St. Thomas’ Hospital in central London on April 5, suffering from persistent symptoms of the disease caused by the new coronavirus. On April 6 he was moved into intensive care, where he remained until April 9.

 


“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” he said in a five-minute video message posted on Twitter from 10 Downing Street as the official death toll in Britain passed 10,000.
He named and thanked the nurses who had cared for him, with a special mention for two of them, Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal, who he said had stood by his bedside for 48 hours “when things could have gone either way.”
“The reason in the end my body did start to get enough oxygen was because for every second of the night they were watching and they were thinking and they were caring and making the interventions I needed,” he said.
Johnson wore a suit and tie and spoke in his usual energetic manner. In characteristic fashion, he made a joke, thanking the doctors who had cared for him, “several of them for some reason called Nick.”
Johnson will continue his recovery at Chequers, the official prime ministerial country residence northwest of London, his office said.
A Reuters photographer saw Johnson and his pregnant fiancee Carrie Symonds, 32, who has also suffered from COVID-19 symptoms, being driven out of Downing Street, in central London, with their dog.
“There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones,” Symonds said on Twitter. “Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that Johnson is resting at his official residence of Chequers and there is no advice on how long that process will take.
Asked if there was any guidance on when the prime minister could return to work, Hancock told a news briefing: “He is resting. He’s at Chequers, I’m delighted that he’s out of hospital and he’s recovered.
“There isn’t any advice on how long, that will be a clinical decision for his doctors to take with him. The government is operating perfectly efficiently within the strategy that he set out.”
Johnson thanked the public for following strict social distancing guidelines in place since March 23 and assured them their efforts were paying off.
“I want you to know that this Easter Sunday I do believe that your efforts are worth it, and are daily proving their worth,” he said.
“Because although we mourn every day those who are taken from us in such numbers, and though the struggle is by no means over, we are now making progress in this incredible national battle against coronavirus.”

 

 

Spain’s coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen

Updated 12 April 2020
Reuters

Spain's coronavirus deaths rise as some businesses prepare to reopen

  • A total of 619 people died over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed
  • Tough lockdown measures have helped bring down a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April
Updated 12 April 2020
Reuters

MADRID: Spain’s coronavirus death toll rose for the first time in three days on Sunday, as some businesses prepared to reopen under an easing of the country’s strict lockdown regime.
A total of 619 people died over the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed, bringing the cumulative toll to 16,972. Confirmed cases increased by around 2.6 percent to 166,019.
Tough lockdown measures have helped bring down a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April, and the new deaths reported on Saturday were the lowest in 19 days while the increase of confirmed cases has roughly halved from a week ago.
All non-essential workers had been told to stay at home, but the government plans on Monday to revert back to less strict curbs that were in force up to March 27, allowing some businesses to resume activities.
That has triggered concerns of a resurgence in an epidemic that has caused more deaths in Spain than anywhere apart from the United States and Italy.
Catalonia’s regional leader Quim Torra said in a Twitter posting that the government was ignoring scientific advice to “maintain total confinement.”
Antoni Trilla, an epidemics expert and government adviser from the University of Barcelona, had said on Thursday that the stricter confinement measures should be extended.
However, Social Security Minister Jose Luis Escriva said a less strict lockdown was now sufficient to prevent the disease from spreading.
“What we have seen in the past days is the result of conditions that were in place between March 17 and 27, and which will still be in place from Monday,” he told the La Sexta TV channel on Saturday.
The coronavirus is weighing heavily on the Spanish economy, with some 900,000 jobs lost since mid-March.
European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said Spain’s reliance on tourism would likely leave it exposed to a worse recession than the rest of Europe.
“We’re talking about the worst economic situation since the (1936-39 Spanish) Civil War,” he said in an interview with the La Vanguardia newspaper.
Industry Minister Maria Reyes Maroto said the tourism sector would be slow to recover.
Restoring confidence in Spain as a safe destination for tourists would be key, and measures to prevent the spread of the virus, such as hand-washing and social distancing, would have to continue, even on the beach.
“Those patterns will be in our day-to-day lives for a time, you cannot take a step back,” she was quoted as telling newspaper El Pais.

