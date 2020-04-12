K-pop stars B.I.G release Arabic-language coronavirus song

DUBAI: Korean musical group B.I.G has released a coronavirus-inspired song — and it’s in Arabic. Entitled “Corona Song,” the K-pop band’s new tune is a 35-second excerpt that aims to empower and encourage those struggling with the pandemic.

In addition to B.I.G – an acronym Boys in Groove – GH Entertainment’s other artists participated in the project and sang in six different languages.

Girl group 3YE released English and Spanish versions, while solo artists Soya, Kang Tae-kang and Louis Choi sang in Japanese, Chinese and German, respectively.

It’s not the first time that the Korean boy band has released music in the Arabic language for their legion of Middle Eastern fans. Their covers of Arabic songs, such as Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jassmi’s “Boshret Kheir” for their Global Cover Project, instantly went viral.

Ahead of the band’s Abu Dhabi concert last November, the group released “Illusion,” a track in two languages, Korean and Arabic. The move marked the first K-pop genre song by any group sung entirely in Arabic.