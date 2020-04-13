Thailand reports 28 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

You are here

Vendors wearing protective face masks sell foods in a market in Bangkok on April 11, 2020. Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities. (Reuters)
Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

  • Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities
Updated 13 April 2020
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand reported 28 new coronavirus cases and 2 new deaths on Monday.
Of the new cases, 18 are linked to previous cases, 7 without connection to old cases, and 3 are Thai nationals who had traveled to South Sulawesi province, Indonesia for a religious gathering last month.
Majority of the new cases are in the capital Bangkok, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman of the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Since the outbreak escalated in January, Thailand has reported a total of 2,579 cases and 40 fatalities, while 1,288 patients have recovered and gone home.

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

  • Fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago
  • ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion
Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank said Monday it will roll out a massive $20 billion package to help developing member nations weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago, which the ADB decided to boost as the scale of the contagion’s impact has mushroomed.
Nearly simultaneous shutdowns across the global economy, with workers ordered to hunker down at home against the virus, have set the stage for a deep recession.
Officially reported COVID-19 cases worldwide have topped 1.8 million and claimed around 115,000 lives globally.
“The scope and the scale of the crisis make it imperative for the ADB to expand its support,” bank president Masatsugu Asakawa said in a video statement.
Up to $13 billion in loans will be made available to help virus-hit developing members fill in budget gaps, with another roughly $2 billion set for the private sector.
Developing members of the bank range from Afghanistan and Myanmar to India and China.
The ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies.
Markets have been sent spinning as traders fret over the crisis’s long-term impact, though governments and central banks have stepped in to ease the pain, pledging trillions to prop up economies.

