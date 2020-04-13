You are here

Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,537, deaths by 126

Doctor Mumi Abou Taleb, left, and paramedic Pascal Baumann push an incubator with a new-born baby to rescue helicopter in Aschaffenburg, Germany on April 12, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Germany’s reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799
Reuters

FRANKFURT: Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.
The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.

Topics: Coronavirus Germany

Singapore readies ‘floating hotels’ for workers as coronavirus spreads

Reuters

Singapore readies ‘floating hotels’ for workers as coronavirus spreads

  • Meals will be prepared off-site and delivered to the cabins to minimize intermingling
  • Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 2,532
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore is preparing to house hundreds of foreign workers in accommodation vessels typically used for offshore and marine industry staff as it races to find alternatives to dormitories where the novel coronavirus has been spreading rapidly.
Tens of thousands of migrant workers, many from South Asia, live in cramped dormitories across Singapore, which have become the biggest source of coronavirus infections in recent days.
Authorities are moving some of the healthy residents of those facilities to other sites including military camps, an exhibition center, vacant public housing blocks and the accommodation vessels, which they have called “floating hotels.”
“Each facility can hold a few hundred occupants and can be suitably organized to achieve safe distancing,” Minister of Transport Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday after he visited one of the vessels.
They are docked in a restricted area in a port terminal, Khaw said.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it was working with terminal operator PSA Singapore, Keppel Corp’s rig-building unit, floating accommodation barge provider Bibby Maritime Ltd. and serviced apartment operator The Ascott Ltd. to bring in and manage two floating accommodations.
Khaw released photographs of a basic, clean cabin with three beds covered in blue linen, and said the residents would be able to use a deck for an hour of exercise every day.
Meals will be prepared off-site and delivered to the cabins to minimize intermingling. A medical facility is also being set up nearby on land.
Singapore reported 233 new coronavirus cases on Sunday taking its total to 2,532, eight of whom have died.

Topics: Coronavirus Singapore

