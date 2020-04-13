FRANKFURT: Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.
That was lower than a 2,821 increase reported on Sunday, and marked the third decline after four days of increases.
The reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799.
Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,537, deaths by 126
https://arab.news/5mqb3
Germany’s coronavirus cases rise by 2,537, deaths by 126
- Germany’s reported death toll has risen by 126 to 2,799
FRANKFURT: Germany’s number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,537 to 123,016, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.