Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases

Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

Total number of infections in the country now at 4,557

Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.