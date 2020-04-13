You are here

  • Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases

Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases

COVID-19 has infected more than 1.8 million people globally. (File/AFP)
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932, adding 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.

Indonesia reports 316 new coronavirus cases, 26 deaths

  • Total number of infections in the country now at 4,557
JAKARTA: Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 4,557, according to data provided by a health ministry official, Achmad Yurianto.
Yurianto said there were also 26 new coronavirus-related deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 399.

