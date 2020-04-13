MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.
In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 315, while confirmed cases have increased to 4,932, adding 45 patients have recovered, bringing the total to 242.
Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases
Short Url
https://arab.news/4pte2
Updated 17 sec ago
Philippines records 18 new coronavirus deaths, 284 more cases
MANILA: The Philippine health ministry on Monday reported 18 new coronavirus deaths and 284 additional infections.