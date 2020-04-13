Dubai airline Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities

DUBAI: Dubai airline Emirates is operating limited outbound flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of UAE residents and visitors wishing to go back to their home countries.

Emirates will fly passengers to Algeria, Tunis, Jakarta on April 15, Manila on April 15 and 16, Taipei, Chicago on April 18 and Kabul thrice-weekly from April 16. The carrier also has current flights to London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

“Passengers will be able to book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent. Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with each country’s requirement,” Emirates said in a statement, with departures to be operated at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport.

“Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination. There will be no online check in and seat selection available and services such as chauffeur drive and lounge will not be available in any of the destinations,” Emirates said.

The airline will also not allow cabin baggage on the outbound flights, with carry-ons limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items.

“All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance,” the carrier said.

Emirates also required passengers to practice social distancing during their flights and to wear masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.

“All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey,” the carrier said.