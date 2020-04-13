Dubai airline Emirates resumes limited passenger flights to more cities

You are here

An Emirates ground staff checks in passengers bound for Frankfurt in one of the Dubai carrier’s limited passenger flights. (AFP)
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai airline Emirates is operating limited outbound flights to selected destinations to facilitate the return of UAE residents and visitors wishing to go back to their home countries.

Emirates will fly passengers to Algeria, Tunis, Jakarta on April 15, Manila on April 15 and 16, Taipei, Chicago on April 18 and Kabul thrice-weekly from April 16. The carrier also has current flights to London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

“Passengers will be able to book directly on emirates.com or via their travel agent. Only citizens of the destination country and those who meet the entry requirements will be allowed to board. Passengers will be required to comply with each country’s requirement,” Emirates said in a statement, with departures to be operated at Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport.

“Customers will be required to follow all health and safety measures required by the UAE authorities and the country of destination. There will be no online check in and seat selection available and services such as chauffeur drive and lounge will not be available in any of the destinations,” Emirates said.

The airline will also not allow cabin baggage on the outbound flights, with carry-ons limited to laptops, handbags, briefcases or baby items.

“All other items have to be checked in, and Emirates will add the cabin baggage allowance to customers’ check-in baggage allowance,” the carrier said.

Emirates also required passengers to practice social distancing during their flights and to wear masks when at the airport and on board the aircraft.

“All Emirates aircraft will go through enhanced cleaning and disinfection processes in Dubai, after each journey,” the carrier said.

Topics: aviation Coronavirus Emirates Dubai UAE

Reuters

  • Global coronavirus outbreak has brought tourism sector in Egypt to a virtual halt
CAIRO: Egypt’s economic growth is expected to exceed 1 percent in the second of quarter of 2020, the country’s deputy minister of planning said on Monday.
The country also lowered anticipated tourism revenues, one of its major sources of foreign currency, to 11 billion Egyptian pounds ($701 million) from 16 billion Egyptian pounds for the 2019-2020 financial year, which runs from July to June, due to the coronavirus crisis.
Tourism had been recovering gradually from political turmoil after the uprising that ousted President Hosni Mubarak in early 2011, enjoying record-high revenue in 2019.
The global coronavirus outbreak has since brought the sector in Egypt to a virtual halt.
The Arab world’s most populous country has enforced a nightly curfew, banned large public gatherings and closed schools and universities in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.
As of Sunday, Egypt’s health ministry had registered 2,065 cases of the new coronavirus including 159 deaths.

Topics: economy Coronavirus Egypt

