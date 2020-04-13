You are here

  • Home
  • ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

Developing members of the bank range from Afghanistan and Myanmar to India and China. Above, shanties at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vpy4f

Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

  • Fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago
  • ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion
Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank said Monday it will roll out a massive $20 billion package to help developing member nations weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago, which the ADB decided to boost as the scale of the contagion’s impact has mushroomed.
Nearly simultaneous shutdowns across the global economy, with workers ordered to hunker down at home against the virus, have set the stage for a deep recession.
Officially reported COVID-19 cases worldwide have topped 1.8 million and claimed around 115,000 lives globally.
“The scope and the scale of the crisis make it imperative for the ADB to expand its support,” bank president Masatsugu Asakawa said in a video statement.
Up to $13 billion in loans will be made available to help virus-hit developing members fill in budget gaps, with another roughly $2 billion set for the private sector.
Developing members of the bank range from Afghanistan and Myanmar to India and China.
The ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies.
Markets have been sent spinning as traders fret over the crisis’s long-term impact, though governments and central banks have stepped in to ease the pain, pledging trillions to prop up economies.

Topics: Coronavirus ADB Asian Development Bank

Related

Greece airs concern over asylum-seekers seen on Turkey coast

Updated 13 April 2020
AP

Greece airs concern over asylum-seekers seen on Turkey coast

  • Greece says it will continue to do whatever it takes to defend its sovereign rights
Updated 13 April 2020
AP

ATHENS: Authorities in Greece expressed concern Monday that migrants and refugees are gathering on Turkey’s coast with plans to cross the Aegean Sea to Greek islands despite movement restrictions in both countries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Daily clashes between border police and asylum-seekers broke out at the land border between Turkey and Greece in March after the Turkish government said it would no longer stop people from trying to enter Europe.
Greek government spokesman Stelios Petsas said authorities now “have seen signs of activity” on the shores of Turkey.
“We will ... continue to do whatever it takes to defend our sovereign rights and guard the borders of Greece and Europe,” he said.
The Greek islands last year were the European Union’s busiest entry point for illegal migration, according to European border agency Frontex.
Turkish authorities previously inhibited migration to Europe in return for Syrian refugee aid as part of a deal with the EU.
Greek Defense Ministry officials said military personnel have been guarding the country’s land and sea borders since Turkey accused the EU of not abiding by its commitments and said it would no longer deter people headed to Europe.

Topics: Greece Turkey migrants Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Greek police use tear gas on migrants at Turkish border

Latest updates

Gaza opens Egypt crossing to returnees despite virus
Greece airs concern over asylum-seekers seen on Turkey coast
’Starving’ Bangladesh garment workers protest for pay during COVID-19 lockdown
UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000, government grapples with economic toll
Focus: Historic deal amid contracting economy

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.