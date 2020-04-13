You are here

Online payments in Saudi Arabia up 400%

More than 2.7 million Mada cards were used for online payments in March. (File)
Fahad Al Zahrani

  • There were 7.3 million online payments
Fahad Al Zahrani

RIYADH: Online payments in the Kingdom jumped by more than 400 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported — an indication of a significant shift toward online shopping in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The number of online payments reached 7.3 million, valued at SR1.79 billion ($475.81 million).

More than 2.7 million Mada cards were used for online payments in March — a 15 percent increase from February.

The number of payment transactions using point of sale (POS) machines increased in the first quarter by 67 percent year-on-year, reaching 543 million.

“The measures taken by the government — whether in health, economics or banking, especially encouraging electronic payments — have definitely helped in reducing the negative impact of coronavirus on the country and its people, including businesses,” economist and financial analyst Talat Hafiz told Arab News.

The trend of increased online shopping will continue even after the crisis ends, he said. More than 60 percent of Saudis are under 30 years old, “which means that society is more geared toward electronic dealings in general and electronic banking specifically,” he added.

Last month, the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) instructed banks to enable customers to increase their purchase limits through POS reliable channels from SR100 to SR300.

SAMA also instructed that all money transfers be made in riyals between banks operating in the Kingdom via the Saudi Arabian Riyal Interbank Express (SARIE) system free of charge.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus

Saudi energy minister: Kingdom will cut oil production further if necessary

Frank Kane

  • “Flexibility and pragmatism” would govern oil policy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman
  • Output cuts could eventually reach about 19.5 million barrels after non-OPEC+ reductions were factored in
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia can reduce its oil output even further if the global economy requires it and other producers do the same, the Kingdom’s energy minister said on Monday.

“Flexibility and pragmatism” would govern oil policy, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman said, as markets digested Sunday night’s historic agreement by the OPEC+ alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut production by a record amount.

Brent crude, the Middle East benchmark, gyrated as traders took in details of the deal, which will take 9.7million barrels of oil a day off global markets from next month. It settled at just under $32, barely changed on the day..

“We have to watch what is happening with demand destruction and demand improvement, depending on how things evolve,” the minister said. Oil experts estimate that about 25 million barrels per day of demand, about a quarter of the total, have been lost because of the impact of the coronavirus on global economies.

Output cuts could eventually reach about 19.5 million barrels after non-OPEC+ reductions were factored in, along with purchases for strategic reserves, Prince Abdul Aziz said. “We are still dealing with uncertainty related to the virus and its impact. The will is there and the structure is there.”

The prospect of even deeper cuts was also raised by US President Donald Trump. “The number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 million barrels a day, not the 10 million that is generally being reported,” he said.

OPEC+ sources said natural reductions in output were under consideration by non-OPEC+ countries such asthe US, Canada and Norway. Further OPEC+ cuts are unlikely before the alliance’s next meeting in June.

The repercussions of Sunday’s historic agreement continued to reverberate around the global oil industry. Saudi Aramco announced its pricing structure for May, reflecting demand and supply fundamentals, under which it will offer customers in Asia the cheapest oil in many decades.

Purchasers in China, India and Japan will receive discounts of up to 5.5 per cent on market prices. European rates are virtually unchanged, but American customers, a decreasing proportion of Aramco’s exports, will be charged a premium of up to 4.2 per cent.

“Asia is the main battleground in the international oil business. It looks like Aramco is content to stay out of the US for a while,” one oil expert said.

