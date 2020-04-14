You are here

Startup of the Week: Offering quality mementos, souvenirs representing the spirit of Two Holy Cities

Ruba Obaid

  • Located in Jeddah, Salam Gifts aspires to reach out internationally to the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia receives millions of foreign pilgrims every year for Hajj and Umrah and many return home bearing gifts for their families and friends.
Salam Gifts (@salaams) is a Saudi startup that aims its products at the tourist and pilgrim markets with a range of quality mementos and souvenirs that represent the spirit of Makkah and Madinah.
Driven by a passion for design and creativity as well as dissatisfaction with the Kingdom’s Islamic souvenir market, Mahmoud Naseem (@mahmoudnaseem) founded Salam Gifts with the aim of enriching the bond between Muslims and their Islamic culture through products with a unique contemporary design.
The company is named after the word “peace” in Arabic and its products are designed to remind customers of special memories while reflecting on the peacefulness of Islam as a religion and the two holy cities.
“It is also a part of our daily greeting, assalamo alaykum, which is a widely used word even by non-Muslims,” CEO Naseem told Arab News.
The 34-year-old Saudi entrepreneur said that 95 percent of the souvenir market for pilgrims consisted of unorganized shops that offered low-quality goods. “We belong to the 5 percent who are trying to bring Islamic heritage and souvenirs in a funky casual way to be part of users’ daily life.”
Salam Gifts offers a wide range of products to all ages and genders at affordable prices, with most products costing less than SR100 ($27).
Inspired by the sights and scenes of Makkah and Madinah, the venture’s design range includes prayer mats and beads, bracelets, necklaces, bags, keychains, and magnets.
“We offer products with unique design, good quality and affordable price — these are the main factors that distinguish us from competitors,” Naseem added.
The startup is looking to expand its product range with fashion, perfume, dates and luxurious jewelry items and although focused mainly on spiritual tourism it is also working on other products for tourists reflecting Saudi Arabia’s culture and heritage.
“We were criticized when we first began in 2017, because the market depends on cheap merchandise, but we wanted to prove the high potential of our products and offer something that we believe is appropriate to represent this country and these holy places,” he said.
Located in Jeddah, Salam Gifts aspires to reach out internationally to the 1.8 billion Muslims around the world. “We are not targeting Saudis or people coming to Saudi Arabia, our focus is much wider and we know that there is a high demand for such products in the international market, especially in places with large Muslim communities such as Malaysia and the UK.”
Naseem and his two partners, Loai and Iyad Naseem, hope to open 20 branches around the Kingdom and internationally within the coming years.

“We believe we are still in our beginning stages, and we have to continue being creative and patient.
“People are looking for innovative and unique products … we noticed that our targeted customers are extremely satisfied with our products — we always receive encouraging comments,” added Naseem.
As a new local brand in a huge market, Salam Gifts faced challenges regarding the local manufacture of its goods and store rental prices.
“We do our best to support local factories, but it is not always available in the quality and price range we need. Although we try, we currently cannot manufacture all of the products 100 percent in Saudi Arabia. Rents are extremely high in holy areas too,” he said.
80 percent of the company’s sales are online, but its products are also available at Virgin Megastores and other concept outlets throughout the Kingdom, as well as at airports, and the opening of an independent store in Madinah is in the pipeline.
Products are available at salamgifts.sa, as well as other platforms such as Dokkan Afkar and shipments can be made worldwide.

 

100,000 people willing to volunteer in Saudi Arabia's fight against COVID-19

Volunteer applications have been received from professionally licensed health cadres, students specialized in the health field, retired health personnel, and people and organizations experienced in providing a range of support services. (Shutterstock)
Updated 38 min 2 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

100,000 people willing to volunteer in Saudi Arabia's fight against COVID-19

  • Droves of Saudis express pride at joining program to serve their country during national health crisis
Updated 38 min 2 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: The Saudi health minister has praised the “noble” and “great” offers of support from more than 100,000 volunteers to help in the Kingdom’s frontline battle against the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
An army of health specialists and ordinary members of the public have expressed interest in providing health care and support services as part of the country’s efforts to stop the spread of the virus.
In a tweet highlighting the Saudi Health Ministry’s launch of an online platform to receive applications from volunteers wanting to assist in tackling the outbreak, Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said: “Volunteering is a noble act and a great behavior that supports efforts to combat the epidemic. 
“Thanks to every volunteer who has devoted their time and effort to serving our dear homeland.” The online platform has so far received 100,000 applications.

Thanks to every volunteer who has devoted their time and effort to serving our dear homeland.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, Saudi health minister

Dr. Safar Battar, director general of the ministry’s health volunteering center, said people could offer their services in either health or general volunteering.  “On the health volunteering side, we target all medical specialties of physicians, pharmacists, specialists and technicians, as well as students of medical colleges.
“We also have volunteering opportunities for workers in epidemic investigation and health awareness, as well as those qualified to do inspections in neighborhoods where virus cases are recorded,” Battar added. He pointed out that the ministry was also accepting medical practitioners to help in emergency departments and intensive care units, should the need arise.
More than 8,000 medical and support services volunteers are already in the field, and Battar said: “These volunteers have successfully completed the necessary training programs supervised by the Commission for Health Specialties. The other category of volunteers will attend training courses before we can call them to take part in the needed service.”
The volunteer platform is a national window approved by the ministry to allow people to offer their services in the health sector in partnership with different government agencies. Volunteers can register through the Nafaz service using their Absher accounts to log in and will then receive the necessary basic training.
Volunteer applications have been received from professionally licensed health cadres, students specialized in the health field, retired health personnel, and people and organizations experienced in providing a range of support services.

HOW TO APPLY

Steps to register for volunteer training programs:

• https://volunteer.srca.org.sa/ • Complete the basic-information application form.

• Next, an email confirmation message containing a link to online courses will be sent out.

• Applicants can then attend online courses and take exams.

• On successful completion, they will be ready to take part in volunteering initiatives.

Several government bodies are cooperating with the Ministry of Health to ensure the success of the initiative, including the ministries of education, human resources and social development, finance, media, and communication and information technology, along with other bodies such as the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, the Saudi Red Crescent Authority, the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation, and the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association.
Abdullah Al-Mutawa, a Dammam-based senior nursing student, told Arab News that he had completed a training course and was now ready to join the volunteers.
“I attended seven online courses about the nature of COVID-19 and where it came from, a protection awareness course, a course on how to deal with positive cases and people around them, another on virus tracing, one on how to psychologically deal with infected people, and a psychological training course on how health practitioners should serenely deal with all cases.
“Another course was on the proper way of wearing and disposing of personal protective equipment.

All the skills and knowledge I have learned are now at the service of my beloved country to return some of the many favors it has bestowed upon us.

Dalal Al-Harbi, Medical student

“It is an opportunity to show how much we love our country, and I am really excited to have been given this chance to join the volunteer work heroes in helping to protect people living in Saudi Arabia from the pandemic,” Al-Mutawa said.
Medical student Dalal Al-Harbi, from Qassim region, said the world was going through tough times and that she had wanted to show her loyalty to her country through volunteering.
“All the skills and knowledge I have learned are now at the service of my beloved country to return some of the many favors it has bestowed upon us,” she added.
Al-Harbi, who is also a health volunteer working with different organizations, said she was prepared to undertake any task. “Volunteer work is truly a pleasure and only those who have experienced unpaid help know how interesting and joyful it is.
“In fact, another chance has come, and this time, it is for my country, and I will do my best to show the world who we Saudis are. Above all else, it is intended to be for the sake of Allah.”

