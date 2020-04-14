You are here

  • Home
  • Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes

Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes

The UK government says outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in one in eight care homes. (Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jvy3d

Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes

  • The reported daily total, by the UK government, only includes people who die in hospitals
  • The figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Hundreds more people with COVID-19 have died in Britain than have been recorded in the government’s daily tally, official figures showed Tuesday — including a tide of deaths in nursing homes that staff say are being overlooked.
The Office for National Statistics said 5,979 deaths that occurred in England up to April 3 involved COVID-19, 15% more than the 5,186 deaths announced by the National Health Service for the same period.
Worldwide, more than 1.9 million infections have been reported and over 119,000 people have died.
As of Monday, the government had reported 11,329 deaths in the UK of people with the new coronavirus.
That total, updated daily, only includes people who died in hospitals. The higher figure, published weekly by the statistics office, includes deaths in all settings including nursing homes, and cases where coronavirus was suspected but not tested for.
The statistics office said that up to April 3 just under 10% of deaths involving COVID-19 occurred outside hospitals.
Care home operators and staff say that figure likely underestimates the true toll in facilities that house some of the country’s oldest and most vulnerable people.
The boss of one of Britain’s biggest nursing home operators said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases and deaths among elderly residents is much higher than has been officially reported.
The government says outbreaks of COVID-19 have been reported in one in eight UK care homes.
But David Behan, chairman of home operator HC-One, said cases of the new coronavirus had been reported in 232 of the firm’s homes — two-thirds of the total. He said 311 residents and one staff member have died with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.
“COVID-19 deaths are representative of about... just under about a third of all deaths that we’ve had over the past three weeks,” he told the BBC.
Care homes across the country say they have struggled to get adequate protective equipment for staff, and are seeing staff shortages as many workers fall ill or have to self-isolate.
Liz Kendall, social care spokeswoman for the main opposition Labour Party, said the real number of deaths would “sadly be even worse” than the figures up to April 3.
“We urgently need these figures on a daily basis to help deal with the emerging crisis in social care and ensure everything possible is being done to protect more than 400,000 elderly and disabled people who live in nursing and residential care homes,” she said.
Ros Altmann, a former government minister who campaigns for older people, said frail elderly people were being overlooked in the pandemic.
“We must not forget that the mark of a civilized society must reflect how it treats its most vulnerable and oldest citizens,” she said.
“We must not forget the most elderly in our population — the average age of people in our care homes is 85 — their lives are also valuable and they need the treatment and the equipment and the care that we would expect for anyone else in society as well.”

Topics: UK Coronavirus care homes

Related

World
UK coronavirus deaths rise above 11,000, government grapples with economic toll
World
UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

Bernie Sanders backs Joe Biden as former Democratic rivals join forces to beat Donald Trump

Updated 14 April 2020
AP

Bernie Sanders backs Joe Biden as former Democratic rivals join forces to beat Donald Trump

  • Backing comes less than a week after Bernie Sanders ended his presidential campaign
  • ‘We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president. I will do all that I can to make that happen’
Updated 14 April 2020
AP

WASHINGTON: Bernie Sanders has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, encouraging his progressive supporters to rally behind the presumptive Democratic nominee in an urgent bid to defeat President Donald Trump.
“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” the Vermont senator said Monday in a virtual event with Biden.
The backing came less than a week after Sanders ended his presidential campaign, which was centered around progressive policies such as universal health care. There were early signs that some leading progressives weren’t ready to fully follow Sanders’ lead. And Trump’s campaign was eager to use the endorsement to tie Biden more closely to Sanders, whose identity as a democratic socialist is objectionable to Republicans and some Democrats.
Still, Sanders’ embrace of Biden was crucial for someone who is tasked with bridging the Democratic Party’s entrenched ideological divides. Democratic disunity helped contribute to Hillary Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016.
Perhaps eager to avoid a repeat of that bruising election year, Sanders offered his endorsement much earlier in the 2020 campaign. Sanders backed Clinton four years ago, but only after the end of a drawn-out nomination fight and a bitter dispute over the Democratic platform that extended to the summer convention.
Biden and Sanders differed throughout the primary, particularly over whether a government-run system should replace private health insurance. Biden has resisted Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan and has pushed instead a public option that would operate alongside private coverage.
Sanders said there’s “no great secret out there that you and I have our differences.”
But Sanders said the greater priority for Democrats of all political persuasions should be defeating Trump.
“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” he said. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”
The coronavirus prevented Biden and Sanders from appearing together in person. But they made clear they would continue working together, announcing the formation of six “task forces” made up of representatives from both campaigns to work on policy agreements addressing health care, the economy, education, criminal justice, climate change and immigration.
Biden, 77, has already made some overtures to progressives by embracing aspects of Sanders’ and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s policies. The day after Sanders exited the race, Biden came out in support of lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60 while pledging to cancel student debt for many low- and middle-income borrowers. He’s also previously embraced Warren’s bankruptcy reform plan.
Sanders, 78, is sure to remain a force throughout the campaign. When he ended his candidacy, he said he would keep his name on the ballot in states that have not yet voted in order to collect more delegates that could be used to influence the party’s platform. He didn’t say Monday whether he would continue to fight for those delegates.
Still, Sanders and Biden emphasized their mutual respect for each other.
Sanders referred to the former vice president as “Joe.” Biden answered him repeatedly as “pal.” The two men asked the other to give regards to their wives, Jill Biden and Jane Sanders.
Biden told Sanders: “I really need you, not just to win the campaign but to govern.”

Topics: 2020 us elections Bernie Sanders Joe Biden

Related

World
Joe Biden clean sweep in 3 states puts him on track for Democratic nomination
World
Biden surges past Sanders in Democratic race as Bloomberg exits

Latest updates

UK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period — OBR
Global airline hit from coronavirus rises to $314bn, says IATA
Figures show hundreds of COVID-19 deaths in UK care homes
Focus: US earnings season is upon us
Abu Dhabi families to get aid through new government fund

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.