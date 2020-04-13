You are here

  • Home
  • UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Monday the British prime minister is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 and will follow medical advice on when to return to work. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6zmcs

Updated 13 sec ago
AP

UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment

  • Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday
Updated 13 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Boris Johnson’s spokesman said Monday the British prime minister is continuing his recovery from COVID-19 and, on the advice of his doctors, is “not immediately returning to work” and will follow their advice on when he should return.

Johnson was discharged from St. Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday and then went to Chequers, the prime minister’s country residence, around 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of the capital.

James Slack confirmed that Johnson has now tested negative for the coronavirus and denied that the government had downplayed the seriousness of Johnson’s condition.

 

 

"He was only released from hospital yesterday and any decisions which he makes in relation to when he returns to government work will be following the advice of his medical team," Slack said. 

Johnson was admitted to St. Thomas’ on April 5 after his condition worsened and he was transferred the following day to its intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put onto a ventilator. He spent three nights there before moving back to a regular hospital ward. After leaving the hospital, Johnson expressed his gratitude to the staff of the National Health Service for saving his life when it could have “gone either way.”

Slack said Johnson spoke over the weekend to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who has been deputizing for the prime minister during his illness.

Topics: UK Boris Johnson UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Coronavirus

Related

video
World
Boris Johnson says he owes ‘life’ to coronavirus medics after leaving hospital
World
UK's COVID-19 death toll nears 10,000 as PM Johnson makes ‘very good progress’

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

ADB announces $20 billion coronavirus rescue package

  • Fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago
  • ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion
Updated 13 April 2020
AFP

MANILA: The Asian Development Bank said Monday it will roll out a massive $20 billion package to help developing member nations weather the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund represents the tripling of a package announced just a month ago, which the ADB decided to boost as the scale of the contagion’s impact has mushroomed.
Nearly simultaneous shutdowns across the global economy, with workers ordered to hunker down at home against the virus, have set the stage for a deep recession.
Officially reported COVID-19 cases worldwide have topped 1.8 million and claimed around 115,000 lives globally.
“The scope and the scale of the crisis make it imperative for the ADB to expand its support,” bank president Masatsugu Asakawa said in a video statement.
Up to $13 billion in loans will be made available to help virus-hit developing members fill in budget gaps, with another roughly $2 billion set for the private sector.
Developing members of the bank range from Afghanistan and Myanmar to India and China.
The ADB warned earlier this month the pandemic could cost the global economy $4.1 trillion as it ravages the United States, Europe and other major economies.
Markets have been sent spinning as traders fret over the crisis’s long-term impact, though governments and central banks have stepped in to ease the pain, pledging trillions to prop up economies.

Topics: Coronavirus ADB Asian Development Bank

Related

Latest updates

UK PM Boris Johnson will follow medical advice on when to return to work after COVID-19 treatment
Three Turkish prisoners die of coronavirus
Nadal, Murray confirmed in virtual tennis event
Oman calls out companies forcing workers to go on unpaid leave due to coronavirus
Jordan’s King Abdullah discusses support for students, laborers during COVID-19 crisis

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.