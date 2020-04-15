You are here

SoftBank huge loss estimate renews asset sale focus

Japan’s SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son has a plan to raise up to 4.5 trillion yen through asset sales for his beleaguered conglomerate. (AFP)
TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp’s estimate that it will post a record $13 billion full-year loss, dragged down by its spluttering $100 billion Vision Fund, has renewed attention on a planned asset sell-down aimed at raising cash and restoring confidence.

SoftBank shares fell as much as 4 percent on Tuesday before recovering to close up 5 percent after the group late on Monday said it sees a 1.8 trillion yen ($16.7 billion) full-year loss at the Vision Fund as its tech bets crumble.

The disastrous performance at the fund on which Chief Executive Masayoshi Son has staked his reputation will drag the entire group to its largest annual loss, underscoring the need for his plan to raise up to 4.5 trillion yen through asset sales.

While domestic carrier SoftBank Corp. is seen as a possible target, SoftBank is dependent on its dividends for cash flow, leaving its stake in Alibaba Group Holding the most likely to be sold down or monetized, UBS analyst Kei Takahashi wrote in a client note.

SoftBank’s biggest asset, its 26 percent stake in the Chinese e-commerce leader, has already been used as collateral to borrow more than a trillion yen, with collar transactions contributing a further 200 billion at the end of December.

The Alibaba stake could be used to raise 3 trillion yen, Takahashi wrote, along with using its stake in wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc, which just completed a merger with SoftBank’s Sprint, as collateral for loans.

The move comes as SoftBank is under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management to improve shareholder returns, with the group announcing a share buyback of up to 2.5 trillion yen.

The rise in SoftBank’s shares on Tuesday followed comments from the Japan Credit Rating Agency, which said that the impact of the expected annual loss on SoftBank’s credit rating is limited as it will not greatly affect debt ratios.

SoftBank’s willingness to leverage its investments adds to a lack of transparency around its finances, contributing to its persistent conglomerate discount.

A third of its stake in SoftBank Corp. has also been used as collateral, with Vision Fund investments similarly employed to raise cash.

The Vision Fund recorded a loss of about 800 billion yen in the nine months to December. SoftBank did not provide details on which tech bets account for the wider loss in the quarter through March — a practice which is a long-standing irritant for analysts and investors who complain of the conglomerate’s opaque accounting methods.

 

Topics: SoftBank

Troll no more: Energy Twitter group’s big short on shale comes good

Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

Troll no more: Energy Twitter group’s big short on shale comes good

Updated 3 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Just like the street hustler turned commodities broker in the 1980s comedy “Trading Places” for which he named his twitter account, @WillRayValentin (BRV) is an outsider making waves in the world of energy stocks trading.

A petroleum engineer by background, BRV is a member of the “Energy Fintwit” (EFT) community on Twitter made up of oil industry insiders — engineers, geologists and former traders — who have gained notoriety and thousands of followers for their unabashed bearish tweets about the US shale industry.

As US crude oil prices halved in March under the weight of recession fears and a price war, many of the group’s members had a field day as their “shorts” on US shale companies — bets that their stock prices would fall — paid off.

BRV’s own trading account showed he pocketed $4 million in one week between March 9 and March 16. “I’ve made a lot more money shorting energy stocks than my entire career working 9-5. It was like picking money up off the street,” BRV said. Like many others, he will not reveal his name, citing fears of industry retribution.

With their invective-laden diatribes against oil executives, memes and cartoons, posts by the likes of BRV, @HalliBu78316368 (Halli Burton) or @EnergyCynic (Energy Cynic), have attracted greater attention last year following some prescient calls.

“If you want to know the real narrative in energy, particularly the bear arguments on investor relations, you have to be on Twitter,” said Ethan Bellamy, energy sector analyst at RW Baird, one of half a dozen analysts and investors who said that following the group is now part of their routine.

Its most prominent member is @Mr_Skilling, whose alias is an ironic tribute to Jeff Skilling, a former executive jailed for his role in the accounting scandal that brought down energy trading giant Enron nearly two decades ago.

Mr. Skilling counts journalists, analysts and politicians among his 9,000 followers, more than some well-regarded industry analysts.

Dan Pickering, founder and CIO at Pickering Energy Partners, and a 30-year energy sector veteran said that posts by “guerilla activists” such as Mr. Skilling factor in his analysis. “There are absolutely institutional investors that follow this space. I’ve gotten questions about Mr. Skilling from my investor base.”

FASTFACT

US crude oil prices halved in March.

One of the group’s most prescient calls was an Oct. 31 report in which @EnergyCredit1, BRV and @Oil_Gonif set a $0 price target for Whiting Petroleum Corp, warning about its high leverage and underperforming wells. On April 1, the oil producer filed for bankruptcy, but at the time of the report, 30 out of 31 brokerages had a “hold” or better rating for the stock.

Skilling’s months-long battle with Tallgrass Energy LP, over guarantees of higher payouts for its management in a takeover by Blackstone last year, also helped raise his and the group’s profile.

Under fire from investors, the pipeline operator’s CEO stepped down and Blackstone ultimately offered concessions to the company’s common shareholders.

The group’s members acknowledge they could not have anticipated the coronavirus outbreak and the extent of the oil market rout, but they say the crash validates the argument they were making when oil was at $60, which is that many US shale operators were unfit to survive a shock.

“When oil was at $100 it was more difficult to identify the bad companies,” said Halli Burton, whose Twitter profile declares she is the “VP of Shale Health Investment Trust.” “We are finally at a point today where we can start recognizing good and bad companies.”

Not everyone agrees. The US shale industry is by its nature a higher-cost supplier, which meets demand low-cost producers cannot satisfy when markets are strong, so it is bound to suffer in a slump, and just to blame the managers is too simplistic, the argument goes.

Still, for over a year now, there are signs of the group’s arguments easing into the mainstream.

Topics: Shale energy

