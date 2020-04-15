You are here

  India shuns Gulf producers, diverts oil to strategic reserves

India shuns Gulf producers, diverts oil to strategic reserves

A view of the Guru Gobind Singh oil refinery in the northern Indian state of Punjab. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 15 April 2020
Reuters

  • Indian fuel demand has collapsed following a nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Reuters

India will divert 19 million barrels of Gulf oil from state-run firms to strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs), skipping direct purchases from producers to help refiners get rid of extra oil as their storage is full, three sources said.

India’s decision to divert cargoes meant for state refiners will not soak up excess oil from the market following the demand collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but it will help local companies to avoid demurrage charges at a time of expensive freight.

It also secures purchases at a low price.

The Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. (ISPRL), a company charged with building SPRs, had planned to buy oil directly from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to fill the caverns, sources said last month.

Since then situation has changed as Indian fuel demand has collapsed following a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus, leading some refiners to declare force majeure on crude purchases.

Force majeure exonerates parties from contractual obligations because of circumstances beyond their control.

“It is good for ISPRL as it is getting crude at the April official selling prices of Saudi and U.A.E,” one source said on condition of anonymity.

Global oil prices rose to around $32 a barrel on Wednesday, continuing a recovery from 18-year lows hit last week, ahead of a meeting on Thursday of the Organization of the Petroleum Countries and other producers on output cuts to prop up the market.

India’s state refiners have resorted to exporting refined products to avoid full closure of their plants after local fuel demand collapsed.

The world’s third biggest oil importer, India has built SPRs at three locations in southern India to store about 37 million barrels of oil or about 5 million tons to protect against supply disruption.

Another source said that Indian refiners have until the third week of May to supply oil as the unloading of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) at Mangalore port stops then because of monsoon rains.

Hindustan Petroleum will supply 400,000 barrels of Iraqi oil to fill the nearly 7.5-million-barrels Vizag storage in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, the sources said. India has already stored Iraqi oil in Vizag cavern.

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) has leased half of the nearly 11-million-barrel Mangalore storage, while the ISPRL has bought 4 million barrels of Saudi oil for 18.5-million-barrel Padur storage. The facilities are in Karnataka state.

Indian Oil Corp. will divert 2 million barrels of Saudi oil and 5.7 million barrels of ADNOC oil, they said.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. will move its 6 million barrels and Bharat Petroleum Corp. will provide 4.6 million barrels of Saudi oil for the caverns, the sources said.

The four state refiners did not respond to Reuters emails seeking comments. ISPRL’s managing director H.P.S. Ahuja declined to comment.

ISPRL has signed memorandum of understandings with ADNOC to lease half of Padur facility and with Saudi Aramco for a quarter.

Pending final agreements with ADNOC and Saudi Aramco, India decided to help state refiners, one of the sources said.

“It is cheaper to divert the cargoes rather than keeping them floating . . . it is a win-win situation for all,” this source said. 

Topics: Coronavirus India Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. (ISPRL)

Business leaders urge ‘global action plan’ against pandemic

Frank Kane

  • B20 group gives its recommendations to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Business policymakers from the 20 most powerful countries in the world have urged their governments to adopt a “global action plan” — ranging from macroeconomic measures to food supplies — to tackle the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

The call was made in recommendations by the B20 group to G20 finance ministers and central bank governors who met by “virtual” conference under the Saudi presidency.

“It is now critical to put in place a global action plan to mitigate and limit the extent of the shock,” the businesspeople said.

“This should include short-term policy actions that support the system to stop converting a health crisis into an economic and financial crisis,” they added.

“This would help avoid a graver negative impact on the global economy and society. It is equally important not to lose sight of the post-crisis revival phase and to mitigate potential risks and unintended consequences arising from containment and relief measures.”

Earlier this month, rulers, presidents and government heads met in a digital forum organized by the Riyadh G20 secretariat to adopt a plan to tackle the pandemic. The B20 recommendations are designed to help implement those aims.

“COVID-19 has hurt the global economy by squeezing both supply and demand, causing an immediate shock to cash flows of businesses,” the B20 said.

“This in turn weakens lending institutions’ asset quality and solvency at a time when regulations are much tighter than before the 2008 financial crisis,” it added.

“The crisis also exposed the vulnerability of global trade supply chains for critical goods and services.”

The urgent need is for a globally coordinated response, the group said. “COVID-19 knows no boundaries, neither in terms of medical contagion nor economic impact,” it added, highlighting the impact the disease would have on the world’s most vulnerable economies.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has a role to play in providing support for countries that face heavily disrupted balance of payments problems, the B20 said.

It called for coordinated action by the IMF, the World Bank and central banks worldwide to provide dollar liquidity to finance global trade flows. Food and agricultural products have to be expedited, the B20 said.

Banks and other lending institutions have to be supported to protect citizens and small businesses, the B20 added, including via the use of government guarantees and recalibrating leverage ratios.

There were several recommendations on the need to sustain demand in consumer-led economies hit by the lockdown of large sections of their populations, as well as safeguarding employment through government subsidy of wages and relocation schemes.

The B20 asked leaders to “refrain from taking any protective measures (including tariffs and export restrictions) against WTO (World Trade Organization) rules that interfere with the global trade of goods and services, especially front-line medical and healthcare products and supplies.”

It also urged them to “enable continued global trade during the crisis via trade finance and needed investments” by extending existing export credit lines, and to allow “temporary” trade investments by relaxing trade finance rules.

The B20 said the “COVID-19 pandemic must be seized as an opportunity to join forces, to embrace innovation, and to prepare for a healthier, prosperous and more resilient future.”

Topics: Coronavirus G20

