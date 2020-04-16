You are here

Extra flights, virus testing and quarantining being organized for returning Pakistani nationals

Government plans to bring back 6,000 stranded Pakistanis every week from April 20. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

  • Six airports had been opened for international arrivals and approximately 2,000 stranded Pakistanis would be returned home between April 14 and 18
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has increased the number of flights returning nationals stranded abroad by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday.

Arrangements had also been put in place for the virus testing and week-long quarantining of returnees.

“When a flight lands at an airport, all passengers will be shifted to a quarantine facility and their swab test will be conducted. They will remain in quarantine for a week and will have to undergo a second test after seven days,” said CAA spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar.

Only those citizens testing negative for a second time would be released, with positive cases being retained for medical treatment, he added.

“All those passengers who can afford hotel expenses will be shifted to hotel rooms. However, those who cannot afford them will be shifted to the government’s free quarantine facilities. The National Disaster Management Authority has already provided special safety training to the staff of selected hotels,” Khokhar said.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national flag carrier, will operate the special flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded around the world.

“We have also received a few FlyDubai flights that brought prisoners from the UAE and SalamAir will also bring a few prisoners from Oman. All other flights for normal passenger flights will be operated by PIA,” the spokesman said.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on national security, announced on Tuesday after a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting that the government had decided to bring back 6,000 Pakistanis every week from April 20.

Six airports had been opened for international arrivals and approximately 2,000 stranded Pakistanis would be returned home between April 14 and 18, Yusuf said in a series of Twitter posts.

PIA spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez, said the airline had so far brought back nearly 1,800 Pakistanis by operating 11 special flights amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He told Arab News that the airline was taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by thoroughly disinfecting its aircraft and providing the necessary gear to their cabin, cockpit and ground staff.

“All passengers can contact the Pakistani embassies in the countries they are stranded in or reach out to PIA call centers, PIA booking offices and the airline’s website to purchase tickets,” Hafeez added.

2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000

Updated 24 min 27 sec ago
AFP

2,569 new deaths in 24 hours bring US coronavirus toll past 28,000

  • Number of cases in the US has reached 636,35 — Johns Hopkins
  • Trump criticized for putting name on COVID-19 stimulus checks
WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday posted nearly 2,600 additional deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University said.
A running tally from Johns Hopkins showed 2,569 victims at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time (0030 GMT Thursday), compared with the same time the previous evening, bringing the total number of US deaths to 28,326 — higher than any other nation.
The figures came after President Donald Trump earlier in the evening said “the data suggests that nationwide we have passed the peak on new cases,” and he will announce Thursday the first plans for lifting coronavirus lockdowns.
According to Johns Hopkins, the number of cases in the US reached 636,350.

Trump blasted for credit-grabbing

Meanwhile, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Donald Trump as “shameful” Wednesday after it emerged that the president’s name will be printed on stimulus checks, potentially delaying payments to Americans struggling during the coronavirus crisis.
The Treasury Department confirmed to AFP that Trump’s name will be printed on paper checks of up to $1,200 that soon will be rushed out to tens of millions of people.
The unprecedented Treasury order could delay the check process by a few days, The Washington Post reported late Tuesday, citing senior Internal Revenue Service officials.
“Delaying direct payments to vulnerable families just to print his name on the check is another shameful example of President Trump’s catastrophic failure to treat this crisis with the urgency it demands,” Pelosi said in a statement.
Other Democratic lawmakers and members of the public joined in the criticism online, some attacking Trump for politicizing an election-year crisis.
The president downplayed the controversy when asked about it during his evening press conference.
“Well I don’t know too much about it but I understand my name is there,” Trump said.
“I don’t know where they’re going, how they’re going. I do understand it’s not delaying anything and I’m satisfied with that.”
He added: “I don’t imagine it’s a big deal. I’m sure people will be very happy to get a big fat beautiful check and my name is on it.”
The payments stem from a $2 trillion emergency rescue package crafted by congressional Democrats, Republicans and the White House that Trump signed into law in late March.
The massive bill, the largest of its kind ever passed by Congress, was aimed at delivering urgently needed relief to millions of American families and businesses devastated by the deadly pandemic.
Trump himself had said on April 3 that he was not interested in signing the checks.
“It’s a Trump administration initiative, but do I want to sign them? No,” he said during a daily coronavirus task force briefing.
The checks feature Trump’s name, not his signature.

