Extra flights, virus testing and quarantining being organized for returning Pakistani nationals

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani government has increased the number of flights returning nationals stranded abroad by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the country’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday.

Arrangements had also been put in place for the virus testing and week-long quarantining of returnees.

“When a flight lands at an airport, all passengers will be shifted to a quarantine facility and their swab test will be conducted. They will remain in quarantine for a week and will have to undergo a second test after seven days,” said CAA spokesman Abdul Sattar Khokhar.

Only those citizens testing negative for a second time would be released, with positive cases being retained for medical treatment, he added.

“All those passengers who can afford hotel expenses will be shifted to hotel rooms. However, those who cannot afford them will be shifted to the government’s free quarantine facilities. The National Disaster Management Authority has already provided special safety training to the staff of selected hotels,” Khokhar said.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national flag carrier, will operate the special flights to bring back Pakistanis stranded around the world.

“We have also received a few FlyDubai flights that brought prisoners from the UAE and SalamAir will also bring a few prisoners from Oman. All other flights for normal passenger flights will be operated by PIA,” the spokesman said.

Dr. Moeed Yusuf, special assistant to the Pakistani prime minister on national security, announced on Tuesday after a National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting that the government had decided to bring back 6,000 Pakistanis every week from April 20.

Six airports had been opened for international arrivals and approximately 2,000 stranded Pakistanis would be returned home between April 14 and 18, Yusuf said in a series of Twitter posts.

PIA spokesman, Abdullah Hafeez, said the airline had so far brought back nearly 1,800 Pakistanis by operating 11 special flights amid the COVID-19 crisis.

He told Arab News that the airline was taking all precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by thoroughly disinfecting its aircraft and providing the necessary gear to their cabin, cockpit and ground staff.

“All passengers can contact the Pakistani embassies in the countries they are stranded in or reach out to PIA call centers, PIA booking offices and the airline’s website to purchase tickets,” Hafeez added.