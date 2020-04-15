You are here

Pfizer advances battle against coronavirus on multiple fronts

Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.
Pfizer Inc. has announced important advances in the battle against the global COVID-19 pandemic. As outlined in its five-point plan, the company has been collaborating across the health care innovation ecosystem ranging from large pharmaceutical companies to the smallest of biotech companies, from government agencies to academic institutions to address the COVID-19 global health care crisis.

Researchers and scientists have been relentlessly working to develop an investigational antiviral compound to treat SARS-CoV-2, which causes the current pandemic of coronavirus infections, a vaccine to prevent infection as well as evaluating other therapies that have scientific potential to help infected patients fight the virus.

“We are committed to making the impossible possible,” said Dr. Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO. “In the spirit of the five-point plan that Pfizer issued, we are facing this public health challenge head on by collaborating with industry partners and academic institutions to develop potential novel approaches to prevent and treat COVID-19. Our researchers and scientists also have been exploring potential new uses of existing medicines in Pfizer’s portfolio to help infected patients globally. We are leaving no stone unturned as we explore every option to help provide society with a treatment or cure.”

Pfizer confirmed a lead compound and analogues are potent inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 3C-like (3CL) protease, based on the results of initial screening assays. In addition, preliminary data suggest the lead protease inhibitor shows antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2. Consequently, Pfizer will perform pre-clinical confirmatory studies, including further anti-viral profiling and assessment of the suitability of the lead molecule for IV administration clinically. In parallel, the company is also investing in materials that will accelerate the start of a potential clinical study of the lead molecule to third quarter 2020, three or more months in advance of earlier estimates, subject to positive completion of the pre-clinical confirmatory studies.

Moreover, Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have entered into a global collaboration agreement to co-develop BioNTech’s potential first-in-class, mRNA-based coronavirus vaccine program aimed at preventing COVID-19 infection. 

The two companies plan to jointly conduct clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine candidates initially in the US and Europe across multiple research sites. BioNTech and Pfizer intend to initiate clinical trials as early as the end of
April 2020, assuming regulatory clearance. 

The companies estimate that there is potential to supply millions of vaccine doses by the end of 2020 subject to technical success of the development program and approval of regulatory authorities and then rapidly scale up to capacity to produce hundreds of millions of doses in 2021.

Pfizer Inc. and the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine’s Respiratory Infection Clinical Research Group are launching two new studies to provide insights on the interaction between S. pneumoniae and SARS-CoV-2. 

Pfizer is expected to finalize in the coming days, a research collaboration agreement with Liverpool to provide funding and in-kind laboratory testing support for this research.

Bab Rizq Jameel Services (BRJ Services) has launched an app for entrepreneurs and startups to meet business leaders and learn from their experiences. In view of the current pandemic, the Mashora app is being offered for free to entrepreneurs, and small and medium businesses.

Through the mentorship and consultation platform, users can: Provide mentorship/consultation to mentees at their available time; conduct video conferencing and voice calls with the mentees; and connect with the mentees via instant messaging/chat.

Experienced individuals can register as a mentor to join the list of expertise to provide support and guidance for the entrepreneurs.

Users can book the desired mentor and consultant in advance through the app and meet them through video conferencing as per the scheduled time. Both parties can rate each other after the call.

