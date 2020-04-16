You are here

Thailand reports 29 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

People wearing face masks amid fears of the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus line up to sell their jewelries in front of a gold shop in Bangkok's Chinatown on April 15, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

  • Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases
  • Thailand reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home
BANGKOK: Thailand on Thursday reported 29 new coronavirus cases and 3 new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.
Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive are awaiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration.
Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home.

