Spain reports 551 new virus deaths as toll tops 19,000

One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight. (AP)
  • But Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight
MADRID: Spain saw its coronavirus death toll soar past 19,000 on Thursday after another 551 people died of COVID-19, with the numbers reflecting a staggered slowdown after nearly five weeks on lockdown.
One of the worst-hit countries in the world, Spain has seen the increase in the number of deaths and infections slow over the past fortnight, with the overnight fatalities taking the toll to 19,130.
It also recorded 5,183 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall figure to 182,816 — officially second highest in the world behind the United States.

  • Total number of fatalities from the coronavirus outbreak up to 84
KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia reported 110 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday, raising the cumulative total to 5,182.
The health ministry also reported one new death, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 84.

