You are here

  • Home
  • Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque due to virus

Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque due to virus

1 / 2
Muezzin Firas al-Qazzaz, who calls Muslims to prayer, poses for a picture in front of the Dome of the Rock mosque at Al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem's Old City, on December 2, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 2
In this Monday, March 23, 2020 file photo, Palestinians pray in front of the shuttered gates to al-Aqsa mosque compound as all prayers are suspended to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Jerusalem. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppevz

Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

Ramadan prayers banned at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque due to virus

  • Ramadan typically draws tens of thousands of Muslims daily to the mosque and the adjoining Dome of the Rock
Updated 16 April 2020
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound will be closed to Muslim worshippers throughout the holy fasting month of Ramadan due to the coronavirus epidemic, Muslim clerics at Islam’s third-holiest site said on Thursday.
Ramadan typically draws tens of thousands of Muslims daily to the mosque and the adjoining Dome of the Rock for evening prayers known as Taraweeh. Muslim faithful believe the site to be where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to heaven.
The decision to ban Muslim prayer at the 35-acre complex, revered by Jews as the Temple Mount and site of the Jewish temples of antiquity, extends a March 23 ban on Muslim prayer there.
In a statement, the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islamic sites on the sacred compound called the decision “painful” but said it was “in line with legal fatwas (clerical opinions) and medical advice.”
Muslims should “perform prayers in their homes during the month of Ramadan, to preserve their safety,” the council said.
Ramadan will start around April 23.
In one sign of normalcy, the Muslim call to prayer will still take place five times daily at the site during Ramadan, and religious workers will still be allowed entry, the statement added.
Jerusalem has sites sacred to Judaism, Christianity and Islam, and all three religions have taken coronavirus precautions.
Last week, Jews marking Passover in Jerusalem and across Israel were required to stay at home and celebrate only with immediate family.
Typically large Passover prayers at Jerusalem’s Western Wall, the holiest place Jews are allowed to pray in the city, were attended by only a handful of worshippers.
At the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, what are usually festive, pilgrim-filled Easter ceremonies at the shrine revered as the site of Jesus’ crucifixion and burial have been marked by small groups of clergy, often wearing face masks.
Israel has reported at least 140 deaths and nearly 12,600 cases of coronavirus. There have been two deaths and nearly 300 cases in the Palestinian Gaza Strip and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
All mosques in Gaza have been closed since March 25, and since March 14 in the West Bank.

Topics: Ramadan Jerusalem Al-Aqsa Mosque

Related

Middle-East
Palestinian hospitals reach halfway fundraising mark

IRGC commander promotes fake anti-bomb device as virus detector

Updated 17 April 2020
Charlie Peters

IRGC commander promotes fake anti-bomb device as virus detector

  • Salami also claimed that the device had been tested at hospitals with an “80 percent” success rate
Updated 17 April 2020
Charlie Peters

IRAN: The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been promoting what appears to be a notorious fake bomb-detecting device as a coronavirus detector. 

Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, who replaced Qassem Soleimani as head of Iran’s asymmetric warfare unit after his assassination by a US drone in Iraq in January, presented the device on state TV on Wednesday, claiming that it could detect COVID-19 “within seconds.”

The model shown is almost identical in appearance to the famously useless plastic and metal fake bomb-detecting device that was first sold by convicted British fraudster James McCormick to Iraqi security forces.

But despite years of useless service in bomb detection, Salami said the device was a “technological and scientific” innovation that was developed by Iran’s Basij militia.

“The antenna of this device can detect any spot infected with the virus within a 100-meter radius,” Salami added. “It detects the virus within five seconds.”

He said the device is superior to other COVID-19 tests because “there’s no need for taking blood. You can accomplish this from
a distance.”

Salami also claimed that the device had been tested at hospitals with an “80 percent” success rate.

Many independent researchers and news outlets have suggested that the government is covering up the true extent of the pandemic’s spread throughout the country.

SPEEDREAD

President Hassan Rouhani is under significant pressure from internal critics who say the current strategy has left the nation open to a second wave of COVID-19. 

“The revolutionary elite in Iran is deeply paranoid and prone to conspiracy theories, so the IRGC promoting the ‘magic wands’ that the Iraqi government has notoriously used as bomb detectors could reflect a completely genuine belief,” Kyle Orton, an independent terrorism researcher, told Arab News.

“There is, after all, no opposition permitted to the clerical regime to inform it when it’s making a mistake,” he said.

“More cynically, the promotion of a literally incredible test for COVID-19 could suggest that the struggle of Iran to maintain social order is even worse than it appears, and this is an attempt to provide reassurance and calm things down.”

Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani is under significant pressure from internal critics who say the current strategy has left the nation open to a second wave of COVID-19. 

Rouhani, who relaxed social distancing rules in the face of grave financial concerns, has faced criticism from Mohsen Hashemi Rafsanjani, Tehran’s city council chairman, who warned that restarting economic activity could lead to “a second wave of coronavirus.”

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Related

Middle-East
Iran’s coronavirus death toll rises by 92 to 4,869: health official
Middle-East
Iran’s virus death toll likely 80% higher than official number

Latest updates

Hospital in India’s Gujarat segregates COVID-19 patients based on religion 
Coronavirus measures bring ruling South Korea party landslide win
US job losses mount as Trump presses plan to reopen business
S. African doctors design virus ‘box’ to prevent infection
IRGC commander promotes fake anti-bomb device as virus detector

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.